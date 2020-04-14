Fortive : Provides Update on COVID-19 Community Response

Accelerating progress in the fight against the coronavirus, locally and around the world

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTV), in light of the COVID-19 outbreak impacting communities across the world, today provided an update on initiatives currently underway across its portfolio to help address the pandemic in its local community of Everett, WA and beyond.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which they work and live, as we collaborate to lessen the impact of COVID-19,” said James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Across the company, our teams are acting with great energy and speed to apply our technology toward innovative solutions to solve these critical challenges. I could not be more proud of how we are living our shared purpose of creating essential technology to accelerate progress in the world.”

Knowing that much of the technology Fortive and its operating companies provide is essential to its end-users, the Company has remained committed to meeting the needs of both employees and customers in the safest possible way. Fortive has also pledged to support its operating companies as they strive to make a difference in the fight against the virus, both locally and globally. Some of the many initiatives already undertaken by Fortive and its portfolio companies include:

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of STERRAD® Systems to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators. 1 Using equipment readily available onsite in many US hospitals, STERRAD Systems could collectively reprocess millions of compatible N95 respirators per day. This important announcement allows frontline healthcare professionals to extend the life of critical protective gear to address equipment shortages as they combat the spread of COVID-19.

received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of STERRAD® Systems to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators. Using equipment readily available onsite in many US hospitals, STERRAD Systems could collectively reprocess millions of compatible N95 respirators per day. This important announcement allows frontline healthcare professionals to extend the life of critical protective gear to address equipment shortages as they combat the spread of COVID-19. Fluke reconstituted a portion of their manufacturing capacity to produce protective face shields, with the intent to provide shields at no charge to those on the front lines in the Seattle area. The Fluke team is ramping up production and estimates total production capacity of up to 10,000 shields per week. The Fluke Health team is also working with new and existing ventilator equipment manufacturers worldwide to escalate the production of ventilators by using their ventilator tester line.

Fortive is particularly appreciative of the response and leadership of key local and state officials and their continued partnership in these efforts. Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, Governor Jay Inslee, and Congressman Rick Larsen (D-WA) and their offices have provided invaluable support since the beginning of the pandemic. To show their commitment to the region, Fortive is providing financial support to the Snohomish County COVID-19 Relief Fund, led by the United Way, helping to do their part to lessen the broader impact of the virus.

ASP STERRAD Sterilization Systems have neither been cleared or approved for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. ASP STERRAD Sterilization Systems have been authorized by FDA under an EUA. ASP STERRAD Sterilization Systems are authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of the ASP STERRAD Sterilization Systems under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005268/en/