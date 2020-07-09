Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortive Corporation    FTV

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortive : and PSL Announce the First Company Formed from Their Joint Innovation Studio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:02am EDT

TeamSense Launches Purpose-Built Platform for Companies with Hourly Workers to Work Safely and Efficiently During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) and Pioneer Square Labs (“PSL”) announced today the creation of TeamSense, the first company formed from their joint innovation studio to create new companies from scratch in the industrial technology space. TeamSense is launching a secure, turnkey solution that helps employers with hourly workers keep their teams safe and connected during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

The mobile-based application provides a simple mobile solution to allow employees to self-report symptoms and then take appropriate actions according to their respective company’s policies. The solution provides company administrators and front-line supervisors with easy-to-use dashboards and daily rosters to track and report the health status of their workforce at a glance. A simple permissions-based framework is designed to protect employee privacy while keeping managers, HR teams and Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) teams informed and prepared to make data-driven decisions regarding the health and safety of their workforce.

Several customers have adopted the TeamSense solution, including Heroux Devtek, Cord Contracting Co., T&B Tube Company, among others.

“We looked at many apps, but TeamSense was the most streamlined and ready to implement immediately,” said Sal LaMantia, Safety Director of Cord Contracting Co. “In a very stressful time, TeamSense made one aspect of reopening very easy.”

“COVID-19 surfaced a new set of regulations and requirements that are confusing and fast-changing,” said Sheila Stafford, CEO of TeamSense and former Fluke Corporation executive. “Managing a large number of hourly workers is already hard. We built TeamSense specifically to reduce the complexities of managing through COVID-19 and to allow managers to get back to doing what they do best: leading teams and enabling them to work safely, effectively, and efficiently.”

Beyond the challenge of COVID-19, TeamSense aims to solve long-standing challenges in workforce planning, company compliance, and communication. The TeamSense platform will enable supervisors to manage hourly workers more efficiently and communicate with their teams directly and through group chat, automating many manual processes.

“Before TeamSense, we were spending significant time at the start of each shift collecting and reviewing COVID-19 pre-start paper forms,” said Barry Price, General Manager at Heroux-Devtek. “TeamSense's solution automated the entire pre-start check-in process, allowing us to accurately and quickly pre-screen all of our team members with confidence. The feedback from our employees and managers has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Employees and managers will be able to access TeamSense through a smartphone, mobile web device, and SMS/text.

“Our solution must be accessible to all employees even if they don’t own a smartphone or have a corporate email address,” Stafford said.

The company is backed by Fortive and is a recent spinout of a joint studio initiative between Fortive and PSL, a leading startup studio.

“Dealing with COVID-19 has exposed and intensified long-standing complexities of managing hourly workers,” said James A. Lico, President and CEO of Fortive. “At Fortive, we’re committed to accelerating progress, so we are proud to be backing a company that is helping essential workers do their jobs in the safest, most productive way possible.”

ABOUT TEAMSENSE

TeamSense provides solutions to keep organizations safe and connected through intuitive and accessible software. While TeamSense works with organizations of any size and type, the company designs products primarily to serve organizations with large hourly workforces. With the outbreak of COVID-19, TeamSense is currently focused on delivering software that enables employees to confidentially report possible symptoms or exposures, which helps managers, HR teams, and EHS professionals take action as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit www.teamsense.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit www.fortive.com.

ABOUT PIONEER SQUARE LABS

Pioneer Square Labs is a Seattle-based startup studio and venture firm that finances, creates and launches technology startups. For more information, please visit www.psl.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORTIVE CORPORATION
11:02aFORTIVE : and PSL Announce the First Company Formed from Their Joint Innovation ..
BU
06/10FORTIVE : to Participate in a Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays
BU
06/03FORTIVE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14FORTIVE : and PSL Form Joint Innovation Studio to Create New Companies
BU
05/14FORTIVE : Changes Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Only Meet..
BU
05/12FORTIVE : to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Indus..
BU
04/30FORTIVE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30FORTIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/30FORTIVE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations..
AQ
04/30FORTIVE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 674 M - -
Net income 2020 593 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 23 008 M 23 008 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart FORTIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,13 $
Last Close Price 68,28 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.62%23 008
ATLAS COPCO AB7.25%50 941
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.23%41 488
FANUC CORPORATION-4.97%34 483
SANDVIK AB-2.00%24 407
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.97%22 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group