FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
Fortive : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:15AM PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 499 M
EBIT 2019 1 419 M
Net income 2019 930 M
Debt 2019 1 086 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 27,69
P/E ratio 2020 22,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 25 736 M
Chart FORTIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 85,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION13.51%25 736
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES29.53%35 848
FANUC CORP14.06%34 220
ATLAS COPCO25.65%32 848
INGERSOLL-RAND30.00%28 601
PARKER HANNIFIN6.14%19 915
