Fortive : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and
Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London,
England, on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. GMT (9:05
a.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation
will be archived on www.fortive.com.
ABOUT FORTIVE
Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of
Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that
are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known
brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation,
sensing, product realization and franchise distribution. Fortive is
headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than
24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution,
service, and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around
the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of
our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.
