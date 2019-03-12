Log in
Fortive : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

0
03/12/2019

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London, England, on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 113 M
EBIT 2019 1 396 M
Net income 2019 1 088 M
Debt 2019 996 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 27,51
P/E ratio 2020 24,30
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Capitalization 27 500 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION21.46%27 500
ASML HOLDING17.51%77 230
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION23.98%26 248
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD21.80%21 725
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 702
QORVO12.93%8 518
