Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortive Corporation    FTV

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortive : to Present at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 02:29pm EST

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:15 AM ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTIVE CORPORATION
02:29pFORTIVE : to Present at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference
BU
11/07FORTIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock and Its Prefer..
BU
10/30FORTIVE : to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/30FORTIVE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/25FORTIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/24FORTIVE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24FORTIVE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/24FORTIVE CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
09/30FORTIVE CORPORATION : SEC Filing 10Q-3
CO
09/26FORTIVE : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 307 M
EBIT 2019 1 160 M
Net income 2019 660 M
Debt 2019 4 457 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,94x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
Capitalization 24 299 M
Chart FORTIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 76,18  $
Last Close Price 72,36  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.95%24 299
ATLAS COPCO AB66.70%42 875
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES36.12%37 752
FANUC CORPORATION29.55%36 488
INGERSOLL-RAND44.45%31 574
PARKER HANNIFIN33.99%25 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group