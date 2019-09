Fortive : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, CA on Wednesday, September 11th at 9:20 AM PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive's well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world.

