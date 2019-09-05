Log in
FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
Fortive : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

09/05/2019

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, CA on Wednesday, September 11th at 9:20 AM PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 351 M
EBIT 2019 1 206 M
Net income 2019 869 M
Debt 2019 4 600 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 22 467 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 81,00  $
Last Close Price 66,96  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION-1.03%22 467
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES38.38%38 356
ATLAS COPCO38.72%35 555
FANUC CORP12.44%32 793
INGERSOLL-RAND30.87%28 842
PARKER HANNIFIN9.43%20 963
