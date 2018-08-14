Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortress Biotech Inc    FBIO

FORTRESS BIOTECH INC (FBIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avenue Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Company reported positive Phase 3 data in patients with post-surgical pain following bunionectomy

Initiation of second pivotal Phase 3 trial expected in the second half of 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (“Avenue”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of intravenous (IV) tramadol, today reported financial results and recent corporate highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“In May, we reported that IV tramadol achieved primary and key secondary endpoints and demonstrated a clear dose response in a Phase 3 trial for the management of postoperative pain following bunionectomy surgery,” said Lucy Lu, M.D., Avenue’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “IV tramadol was well tolerated, with no reports of drug-related serious adverse events. IV tramadol has the potential to change the acute pain treatment paradigm by providing doctors with an option that can provide effective pain relief in place of Schedule II intravenous narcotics. Moreover, IV tramadol may play a key role in multimodal treatment regimens and enhance recovery, returning patients to baseline more quickly and leave the hospital sooner. We plan to initiate our second Phase 3 trial in the second half of this year that will evaluate IV tramadol in patients following abdominoplasty surgery.”

Financial Results:

  • Cash Position: As of June 30, 2018, Avenue’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $8.9 million, compared to $15.0 million at March 31, 2018, and $21.8 million at December 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.1 million in the quarter and a decrease of $12.9 million year to date. The decreases were primarily attributable to the continued Phase 3 development of IV tramadol.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were $3.8 million, compared to $0.4 million for the same quarter in 2017. The $3.4 million increase was attributable to the completion of the Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol following bunionectomy surgery and to the ongoing Phase 3 safety trial of IV tramadol.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were $0.9 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same quarter in 2017. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily attributable to decreased stock compensation expense related to Avenue’s initial public offering in June 2017, and partially offset by increases in market research and personnel costs.
  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $4.7 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.70 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenue”), a Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) Company, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe postoperative pain. IV tramadol may fill a gap in the acute pain market between IV acetaminophen/NSAIDs and IV conventional narcotics. Avenue is currently evaluating IV tramadol in a pivotal Phase 3 program for the management of postoperative pain. Avenue is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.  

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress develops and commercializes products both within Fortress and through certain of its subsidiary companies, also known as Fortress Companies. In addition to its internal development programs, Fortress leverages its biopharmaceutical business expertise and drug development capabilities and provides funding and management services to help the Fortress Companies achieve their goals. Fortress and the Fortress Companies may seek licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@avenuetx.com

Investor Relations
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(212) 915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Sarah Hall
Phase IV Communications
(215) 313-5638
sarah@phaseivcommunications.com

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 June 30,  December 31, 
 2018  2017 
 (unaudited)    
      
ASSETS     
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $  8,940  $  11,782 
Short-term investments  -    10,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  496    388 
Total Assets$  9,436  $  22,170 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current Liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$  4,234  $  2,737 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party  185    53 
Total current liabilities  4,419    2,790 
      
Total Liabilities  4,419    2,790 
      
Commitments and Contingencies      
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred Stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized     
Class A Preferred Stock, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively  -    - 
Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 50,000,000 shares authorized  -    - 
Common shares; 10,554,170 and 10,265,083 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively  1    1 
Common stock issuable, 0 and 273,837 shares as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively  -    1,103 
Additional paid-in capital  40,711    38,937 
Accumulated deficit  (35,695)   (20,661)
Total Stockholders' Equity  5,017    19,380 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $  9,436  $  22,170 



AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
 2018  2017  2018  2017 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development$3,754  $447  $13,193  $580 
General and administrative927  1,297  1,913  1,668 
Loss from operations(4,681) (1,744) (15,106) (2,248)
            
Interest income(24) -  (72) - 
Interest expense-  93  -  188 
Interest expense - related party-  20  -  81 
Change in fair value of convertible notes payable-  95  -  99 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities-  454  -  451 
Net Loss$  (4,657) $  (2,406) $  (15,034) $  (3,067)
            
Net loss per common share outstanding, basic and diluted$(0.45) $(0.70) $(1.48) $(0.95)
            
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted10,251,950  3,459,942  10,176,062  3,242,602 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTRESS BIOTECH INC
01:31pAvenue Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent ..
GL
08/10FORTRESS BIOTECH : Announces Aevitas Therapeutics Enters Sponsored Research Agre..
AQ
08/10FORTRESS BIOTECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09FORTRESS BIOTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/09FORTRESS BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/09FORTRESS BIOTECH : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corp..
AQ
08/07FORTRESS BIOTECH : Announces Aevitas Therapeutics Enters Sponsored Research Agre..
AQ
08/07FORTRESS BIOTECH : Announces Aevitas Therapeutics Enters Sponsored Research Agre..
AQ
08/06FORTRESS BIOTECH : Announces Aevitas Therapeutics Enters Sponsored Research Agre..
AQ
08/02Biotech incubator taps investors through in-house brokerage
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Fortress Biotech beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
08/08HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/08/2018) 
08/02Fortress Biotech in ethical stew with ownership of brokerage that touts portf.. 
07/28MUSTANG BIO : What The Latest Development For MB-102 Entails 
07/20FORTRESS BIOTECH : A Differentiated Grower Brewing Strong Subsidiaries 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 225 M
EBIT 2018 -118 M
Net income 2018 -89,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart FORTRESS BIOTECH INC
Duration : Period :
Fortress Biotech Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTRESS BIOTECH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,7 $
Spread / Average Target 403%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Allan Rosenwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Hunter Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric K. Rowinsky Vice Chairman
Jimmie Harvey Independent Director
J. Jay Lobell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTRESS BIOTECH INC-46.87%111
BIOGEN6.97%69 095
CSL LIMITED43.17%66 819
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-1.02%26 493
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL15.20%18 018
GRIFOLS1.09%17 596
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.