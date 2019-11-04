Log in
Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

0
11/04/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Fortress Biotech

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

November 2019

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandisto every other instance of such information appearing herein.

2

Fortress Biotech Programs*

Commercial

Late Clinical

Early Clinical

Preclinical

Targadox

Cosibelimab

MB-102

ATVS-001 Gene Therapy

Ximino

MB-107

CK-101

TAMID-001 Gene Therapy

Exelderm

CAEL-101

MB-101

AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy

Ceracade

CUTX-101

MB-106

Anti-GITR

Luxamend

CEVA-101

MB-103

Anti-CAIX

IV Tramadol

MB-108

CEVA-102

Triplex

MB-104

ConVax

MB-105

CK-103

Rare Diseases

Vaccines

Pain

Gene Therapy

Traumatic Brain Injury

Oncology/ Hematology

Dermatology

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled subsidiaries and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions.

3

Generating Shareholder Value

Fortress

Creating value

in five ways

Biotech

4

Dermatology Product Revenue Growth

Expect to in-license 1 to 3 new products in 2019

Reaching >70%

of market via top 5,000

prescribing dermatologists

$23,376,000

$15,520,000

$3,600,000

2016*

2017

2018

*Sales commenced in Q4 2016

5

Strategy

To build a pipeline of both development-stage /commercial-stage assets and leverage

the most efficient course to move products forward with our partners.

Monetize

Identify

Develop

6

How We Do It

Aim to increase the intrinsic value and decrease the overall risk of Fortress

Development Team

Programs

Secret Sauce

  1. 10+ Business Development Professionals
  1. 30+ Manufacturing Professionals1
  1. 25+ MDs and PhDs1
  1. Current portfolio includes: 5revenue-generating dermatology products
  1. 25+development-stage biotech product candidates1
  1. De-riskedassets
  1. High value / need
  1. Low acquisition cost
  1. Known buyers

1Includes employees and product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners.

7

Management Profiles

Lindsay Rosenwald, MD

Chairman, President, and CEO

Michael S. Weiss

Co-Vice Chairman of the Board, Strategic Development

Eric K. Rowinsky, MD

Co-Vice Chairman of the Board

Robyn Hunter

Chief Financial Officer

George C. Avgerinos PhD

Senior Vice President, Operations

8

Near-term Monetization Opportunities

Contingent Acquisition By Cipla

  1. Upon FDA approval and other conditions1
  1. $180 Million aggregate cash purchase; $166M net of fees (est. $13.92/share)1; FBIO 29% or eligible to receive ~$48M of the distribution net of fees
  1. Potential additional payments pursuant to Contingent Value Rights;CVR payout to FBIO of10-20%of gross profits2
  1. FBIO stands to realize ~$48M in addition to value of CVRs

1subject to conditions described in Avenue public filings

2Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty

Contingent Exclusive Acquisition Option

Granted To Alexion (Jan. 2019)

  1. Alexion purchased minority stock position in Caelum for $30M, with additional $30M in funding due upon achievement of development milestones
  1. Additionally, up to $500M payable to Caelum shareholders in connection with Alexion option exercise:
    • $150M - $200M upfront
    • Up to $325M in contingent milestone payments
  1. FBIO owns ~40% of Caelum and is eligible to receive ~43% of upfront and milestone proceeds

9

Near-term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Candidate*

IV Tramadol

MB-107

Gene Therapy

CUTX-101

copper histidinate

CK-101

Mut.-EGFR Inh.

COSIBELIMAB

Anti-PD-L1 mAb

CAEL-101

mAb 11-1F4

Indication

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Next Milestone

Moderate to

moderately severe

File NDA by year-end 2019

post-operative pain

Initial meeting with FDA

XSCID

4Q19; Transfer STJ IND to

MBIO 1Q19

Menkes disease

File NDA 2020

EGFR+NSCLC

Initiate Reg. Study 2020

recurrent

P1 Reg. Enabling expansion

or metastatic

cohorts ongoing; potential to

cancers

support 1 or more BLA filings

amyloid light chain

Initiate Phase 2/3 Study

amyloidosis

2020

Partnership % /

Royalty†

29% Avenue**

10-20% CVR Royalty on gross profits****

30% Mustang

4.5% Royalty

89% Cyprium

4.5% Royalty

32% Checkpoint

4.5% Royalty

32% Checkpoint

4.5% Royalty

43% Caelum***

Potential Peak Sales Revenue^

~$790M

~$200M

~$175M

$300M - $600M

$300M - $500M (initial indication CSCC)

  • Estimated as of6-30-2019

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions.

**FBIO is eligible to receive ~29% of the proceeds upon the second-stage closing of the InvaGen transaction net of fees, and currently owns 23% of Avenue's issued and outstanding capital stock.

***FBIO is eligible to receive ~43% of the proceeds from an Alexion acquisition option exercise, and currently owns ~40% of Caelum's issued and outstanding capital stock.

****FBIO receives ~1/3 of the CVR Royalty on gross profits

  • Based on internal forecasts

Registration-enabling

10

MB-107*

XSCID "Bubble Boy" Disease

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. Market

$200M / year

Status

Registration-enabling Phase 2

Next Steps

Initial meeting with FDA, Q4 2019;

Transfer St. Jude IND to MBIO, Q1 2020

Royalty to

4.5%, with PRV ~$75M to ~$110M

FBIO

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

**Mamcarz E et al. N Engl J Med.2019; 380: 1525-1534

  1. Lentiviral vector gene therapy
  1. ~1 in 225k newborns per year (U.S.)
  1. ~400 patients living with XSCIDpost-transplant in the US and ~650 patients living with XSCID post-transplant in high and mid-incomeex-U.S. countries
  1. RMAT Designation granted by FDA in August 2019
  1. Published clinical results demonstrate**:
  1. Multilineage engraftment of transduced cells
  1. Reconstitution of functional T cells and B cells
  1. Normalization ofNK-cell counts

11

CUTX-101

Menkes Disease

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. Market

Estimated Peak Sales of $175M

Status

Phase 3 enrollment complete

Next Steps

File NDA in 1H 2020

Royalty to

4.5%, with PRV ~$75M to ~$110M

FBIO

  1. FDA granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations
  1. Would be the first FDA approved therapy in this indication
  1. Eligible for Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (valuation range ~$75M to $110M)

12

CK-101*

Third-Gen EGFR Inhibitor

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. Market

$6b+ / year

Status

Phase 1

Next Data

Clinical update expected by YE 2019

Next Steps

Initiate registration trial in 2020

Royalty to

4.5%

FBIO

*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

  1. Irreversible inhibitor against selective mutations of
    EGFR
  1. Potential to be effective in NSCLC patients with susceptible mutations as a monotherapy or in combination withanti-tumor immune potentiating therapies
  1. Interim P1 data presented at 2018 World Conference on Lung Cancer
  1. Potential emerging safety differentiation vs
    TAGRISSO®

13

COSIBELIMAB*

Anti-PD-L1

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. Market

PD-L1 mAbs: $40b+ / year

Status

Registration-enabling Phase 1

Next Data

2H 2020

Next Steps

Complete enrollment in 2020

Royalty to

4.5%

FBIO

*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

  1. Fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody
  1. Potential therapy for lung cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
  1. Potentially differentiated vs marketedPD-(L)1s
  1. Interim P1 data showed efficacy in multiple tumor types w/ well tolerated safety profile
  1. Enrolling cohorts intended to support potential BLA submissions
  1. Exploring possible partnerships and collaborations

14

IV Tramadol*

Post-operative pain management

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. MarketEstimated Peak Sales of $790M**

  1. Uniquely positioned to address need for new post- operative pain therapies amid opioid crisis
  1. Potential to replace conventional narcotics in wide range of patients

Status

Announced Positive Topline Data from 2ndPivotal Phase 3 Trial

  1. Two-stageacquisition agreement with Cipla minimizes dilution and provides substantial upside to shareholders; First stage closed in February 2019

Next Steps File NDA byyear-end2019

Royalty to

FBIO

CVRs worth 10-20% of gross profits**

oStrong IP position on proprietary dosing regimen

expected to protect exclusivity in the U.S. until 2036

*Product candidate in development at Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position

**Based on internal forecasts Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty

15

CAEL-101*

AL Amyloidosis

Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets

Est. Patient

30k to 45k patients in U.S. and EU

Population

Status

Phase 1 Complete

Next Data

2021

Next Steps

Phase 2/3 study initiation 2020

*Product candidate in development at Caelum Biosciences, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position.

  1. Granted Orphan Drug designation
  1. No FDA, EMEA, or PMDA approved therapies in this indication
  1. ~30k - 45k patients in U.S. and EU
  1. ~4.5knewly-diagnosed patients (U.S.) per year
  1. Potentially understated market size given AL Amyloidosis often misdiagnosed

16

Top-tier Academic & Commercial Partners

17

Potential Near-termValue-Creating Events for FBIO Shareholders

IV Tramadol1& Cipla

  1. FBIO eligible to receive up to $48M in contingent acquisition of Avenue
  1. CVR Payout to FBIO of10-20% of gross profits2
  1. NDA Filing anticipated byyear-end 2019

CAEL-1011& Alexion

  1. Eligible to receive 43% of up to $500M (upfront and sales milestones) in event of Alexion exercise of contingent option
  1. Initiate pivotal trial in 1H20

Journey Medical

  1. Generated $23.5M in net revenue in 2018, $5.5M in cash
  1. Generated $14.3M in net revenue in the first half of 2019
  1. Expected toin-license 1 to 3 new products in 2019

MB-1071

  1. Initial meeting with FDA Q4 2019
  1. IND transfer from St. Jude to MBIO expected Q1 2020

Cosibelimab and CK-1011

  1. Complete enrollment in cosibelimabregistration-enabling expansion cohorts 2020
  1. CK-101data read out, Initiate global registration study for treatment of lung cancer

PRVs (Priority Review Vouchers)

  1. Filing for 3 PRVs anticipated (CUTX- 101,MB-107 and CEVA-101)1
  1. Data over last 24 months suggests these PRVs may be worth ~$75M to ~$110M, each

1IV Tramadol, CAEL-101, Cosibelimab, CK-101,CUTX-101,MB-107, and CEVA-101 are product candidates in development at FBIO partner companies 2Based on internal forecasts Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty

18

FORTRESS BIOTECH

Financial Snapshot

NASDAQ

FBIO

Shares outstanding as of 9/30/19:

68,138,203

Market Cap as of 10/31/19:

~$98 million

Consolidated cash as of 6/30/19:

$170.5 million1

FBIO standalone cash as of 06/30/19:

$58.7 million2

Value of FBIO ownership of public partner

companies as of 10/30/19:

~$76.48 million3

1 Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments (certificates of deposit) and restricted cash

2 Fortress' cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments (certificates of deposit) and restricted cash (excludes public partner companies)

3 Approximate value of Fortress' holdings in ATXI, CKPT and MBIO

19

APPENDIX

Fortress Biotech

Disclaimer

Fortress Biotech Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:19:02 UTC
