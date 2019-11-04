Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandisto every other instance of such information appearing herein.
Fortress Biotech Programs*
Commercial
Late Clinical
Early Clinical
Preclinical
Targadox
Cosibelimab
MB-102
ATVS-001 Gene Therapy
Ximino
MB-107
CK-101
TAMID-001 Gene Therapy
Exelderm
CAEL-101
MB-101
AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy
Ceracade
CUTX-101
MB-106
Anti-GITR
Luxamend
CEVA-101
MB-103
Anti-CAIX
IV Tramadol
MB-108
CEVA-102
Triplex
MB-104
ConVax
MB-105
CK-103
Rare Diseases
Vaccines
Pain
Gene Therapy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Oncology/ Hematology
Dermatology
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled subsidiaries and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions.
Generating Shareholder Value
Fortress
Creating value
in five ways
Biotech
Dermatology Product Revenue Growth
Expect to in-license 1 to 3 new products in 2019
Reaching >70%
of market via top 5,000
prescribing dermatologists
$23,376,000
$15,520,000
$3,600,000
2016*
2017
2018
*Sales commenced in Q4 2016
Strategy
To build a pipeline of both development-stage /commercial-stage assets and leverage
the most efficient course to move products forward with our partners.
Monetize
Identify
Develop
How We Do It
Aim to increase the intrinsic value and decrease the overall risk of Fortress
Development Team
Programs
Secret Sauce
10+ Business Development Professionals
30+ Manufacturing Professionals1
25+ MDs and PhDs1
Current portfolio includes: 5revenue-generating dermatology products
25+development-stage biotech product candidates1
De-riskedassets
High value / need
Low acquisition cost
Known buyers
1Includes employees and product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners.
Management Profiles
Lindsay Rosenwald, MD
Chairman, President, and CEO
Michael S. Weiss
Co-Vice Chairman of the Board, Strategic Development
Eric K. Rowinsky, MD
Co-Vice Chairman of the Board
Robyn Hunter
Chief Financial Officer
George C. Avgerinos PhD
Senior Vice President, Operations
Near-term Monetization Opportunities
Contingent Acquisition By Cipla
Upon FDA approval and other conditions1
$180 Million aggregate cash purchase; $166M net of fees (est. $13.92/share)1; FBIO 29% or eligible to receive ~$48M of the distribution net of fees
Potential additional payments pursuant to Contingent Value Rights;CVR payout to FBIO of10-20%of gross profits2
FBIO stands to realize ~$48M in addition to value of CVRs
1subject to conditions described in Avenue public filings
2Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty
Contingent Exclusive Acquisition Option
Granted To Alexion (Jan. 2019)
Alexion purchased minority stock position in Caelum for $30M, with additional $30M in funding due upon achievement of development milestones
Additionally, up to $500M payable to Caelum shareholders in connection with Alexion option exercise:
$150M - $200M upfront
Up to $325M in contingent milestone payments
FBIO owns ~40% of Caelum and is eligible to receive ~43% of upfront and milestone proceeds
Near-term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Candidate*
IV Tramadol
MB-107
Gene Therapy
CUTX-101
copper histidinate
CK-101
Mut.-EGFR Inh.
COSIBELIMAB
Anti-PD-L1 mAb
CAEL-101
mAb 11-1F4
Indication
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Next Milestone
Moderate to
moderately severe
File NDA by year-end 2019
post-operative pain
Initial meeting with FDA
XSCID
4Q19; Transfer STJ IND to
MBIO 1Q19
Menkes disease
File NDA 2020
EGFR+NSCLC
Initiate Reg. Study 2020
recurrent
P1 Reg. Enabling expansion
or metastatic
cohorts ongoing; potential to
cancers
support 1 or more BLA filings
amyloid light chain
Initiate Phase 2/3 Study
amyloidosis
2020
Partnership % /
Royalty†
29% Avenue**
10-20% CVR Royalty on gross profits****
30% Mustang
4.5% Royalty
89% Cyprium
4.5% Royalty
32% Checkpoint
4.5% Royalty
32% Checkpoint
4.5% Royalty
43% Caelum***
Potential Peak Sales Revenue^
~$790M
~$200M
~$175M
$300M - $600M
$300M - $500M (initial indication CSCC)
Estimated as of6-30-2019
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions.
**FBIO is eligible to receive ~29% of the proceeds upon the second-stage closing of the InvaGen transaction net of fees, and currently owns 23% of Avenue's issued and outstanding capital stock.
***FBIO is eligible to receive ~43% of the proceeds from an Alexion acquisition option exercise, and currently owns ~40% of Caelum's issued and outstanding capital stock.
****FBIO receives ~1/3 of the CVR Royalty on gross profits
Based on internal forecasts
Registration-enabling
MB-107*
XSCID "Bubble Boy" Disease
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. Market
$200M / year
Status
Registration-enabling Phase 2
Next Steps
Initial meeting with FDA, Q4 2019;
Transfer St. Jude IND to MBIO, Q1 2020
Royalty to
4.5%, with PRV ~$75M to ~$110M
FBIO
*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.
**Mamcarz E et al. N Engl J Med.2019; 380: 1525-1534
Lentiviral vector gene therapy
~1 in 225k newborns per year (U.S.)
~400 patients living with XSCIDpost-transplant in the US and ~650 patients living with XSCID post-transplant in high and mid-incomeex-U.S. countries
RMAT Designation granted by FDA in August 2019
Published clinical results demonstrate**:
Multilineage engraftment of transduced cells
Reconstitution of functional T cells and B cells
Normalization ofNK-cell counts
CUTX-101
Menkes Disease
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. Market
Estimated Peak Sales of $175M
Status
Phase 3 enrollment complete
Next Steps
File NDA in 1H 2020
Royalty to
4.5%, with PRV ~$75M to ~$110M
FBIO
FDA granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations
Would be the first FDA approved therapy in this indication
Eligible for Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (valuation range ~$75M to $110M)
CK-101*
Third-Gen EGFR Inhibitor
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. Market
$6b+ / year
Status
Phase 1
Next Data
Clinical update expected by YE 2019
Next Steps
Initiate registration trial in 2020
Royalty to
4.5%
FBIO
*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.
Irreversible inhibitor against selective mutations of
EGFR
Potential to be effective in NSCLC patients with susceptible mutations as a monotherapy or in combination withanti-tumor immune potentiating therapies
Interim P1 data presented at 2018 World Conference on Lung Cancer
Potential emerging safety differentiation vs
TAGRISSO®
13
COSIBELIMAB*
Anti-PD-L1
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. Market
PD-L1 mAbs: $40b+ / year
Status
Registration-enabling Phase 1
Next Data
2H 2020
Next Steps
Complete enrollment in 2020
Royalty to
4.5%
FBIO
*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.
Fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody
Potential therapy for lung cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Potentially differentiated vs marketedPD-(L)1s
Interim P1 data showed efficacy in multiple tumor types w/ well tolerated safety profile
Enrolling cohorts intended to support potential BLA submissions
Exploring possible partnerships and collaborations
IV Tramadol*
Post-operative pain management
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. MarketEstimated Peak Sales of $790M**
Uniquely positioned to address need for new post- operative pain therapies amid opioid crisis
Potential to replace conventional narcotics in wide range of patients
Status
Announced Positive Topline Data from 2ndPivotal Phase 3 Trial
Two-stageacquisition agreement with Cipla minimizes dilution and provides substantial upside to shareholders; First stage closed in February 2019
Next Steps File NDA byyear-end2019
Royalty to
FBIO
CVRs worth 10-20% of gross profits**
oStrong IP position on proprietary dosing regimen
expected to protect exclusivity in the U.S. until 2036
*Product candidate in development at Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position
**Based on internal forecasts Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty
CAEL-101*
AL Amyloidosis
Fortress Biotech Near-Term Value Creating Pipeline Assets
Est. Patient
30k to 45k patients in U.S. and EU
Population
Status
Phase 1 Complete
Next Data
2021
Next Steps
Phase 2/3 study initiation 2020
*Product candidate in development at Caelum Biosciences, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position.
Granted Orphan Drug designation
No FDA, EMEA, or PMDA approved therapies in this indication
~30k - 45k patients in U.S. and EU
~4.5knewly-diagnosed patients (U.S.) per year
Potentially understated market size given AL Amyloidosis often misdiagnosed
Top-tier Academic & Commercial Partners
Potential Near-termValue-Creating Events for FBIO Shareholders
IV Tramadol1& Cipla
FBIO eligible to receive up to $48M in contingent acquisition of Avenue
CVR Payout to FBIO of10-20% of gross profits2
NDA Filing anticipated byyear-end 2019
CAEL-1011& Alexion
Eligible to receive 43% of up to $500M (upfront and sales milestones) in event of Alexion exercise of contingent option
Initiate pivotal trial in 1H20
Journey Medical
Generated $23.5M in net revenue in 2018, $5.5M in cash
Generated $14.3M in net revenue in the first half of 2019
Expected toin-license 1 to 3 new products in 2019
MB-1071
Initial meeting with FDA Q4 2019
IND transfer from St. Jude to MBIO expected Q1 2020
Cosibelimab and CK-1011
Complete enrollment in cosibelimabregistration-enabling expansion cohorts 2020
CK-101data read out, Initiate global registration study for treatment of lung cancer
PRVs (Priority Review Vouchers)
Filing for 3 PRVs anticipated (CUTX- 101,MB-107 and CEVA-101)1
Data over last 24 months suggests these PRVs may be worth ~$75M to ~$110M, each
1IV Tramadol, CAEL-101, Cosibelimab, CK-101,CUTX-101,MB-107, and CEVA-101 are product candidates in development at FBIO partner companies 2Based on internal forecasts Fortress to receive ~1/3 of CVR royalty
FORTRESS BIOTECH
Financial Snapshot
NASDAQ
FBIO
Shares outstanding as of 9/30/19:
68,138,203
Market Cap as of 10/31/19:
~$98 million
Consolidated cash as of 6/30/19:
$170.5 million1
FBIO standalone cash as of 06/30/19:
$58.7 million2
Value of FBIO ownership of public partner
companies as of 10/30/19:
~$76.48 million3
1 Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments (certificates of deposit) and restricted cash
2 Fortress' cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments (certificates of deposit) and restricted cash (excludes public partner companies)
3 Approximate value of Fortress' holdings in ATXI, CKPT and MBIO
