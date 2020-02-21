Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 4:35PM (ET) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel.



Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.

