Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC    FTAI

FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INFR INVESTRS LLC (FTAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference at 2:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
aandreini@fortress.com

Fortress logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INF
04:16pFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in th..
GL
04:16pFORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Transpo..
AQ
01/28FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fu..
AQ
2018FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INFR INVESTRS : Transportation and Infrastructures Wholly..
AQ
2018Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure's Wholly-Owned Long Ridge Energy T..
GL
2018FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : Shares See a Change of 0.25% This Week
AQ
2018FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : Adjusted Slope Touches 0.09022 On the Qua..
AQ
2018FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : Has Posted Profit Growth of -267.52% Year..
AQ
2018FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTR : Quant Momentum Reading Moves to 0.61727
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 352 M
EBIT 2018 68,2 M
Net income 2018 16,7 M
Debt 2018 1 280 M
Yield 2018 9,01%
P/E ratio 2018 75,13
P/E ratio 2019 19,47
EV / Sales 2018 7,14x
EV / Sales 2019 6,35x
Capitalization 1 231 M
Chart FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INFR INVESTRS LLC
Duration : Period :
Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTRESS TRANSPRTN AND INFR INVESTRS LLC2.16%1 231
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.18.31%6 885
ALD19.04%5 727
BOC AVIATION LTD8.93%5 615
TOKYO CENTURY CORP3.26%4 795
GRENKE9.43%4 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.