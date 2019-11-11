Log in
FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM

(FORTUM)
Fortum : British power capacity market a boon for Germany's Uniper

11/11/2019 | 03:14pm EST
A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE

Germany's Uniper on Monday lifted its full-year earnings outlook, seeing itself a beneficiary of the revival of the British power capacity market programme.

The British government last month gave the go-ahead to reinstate the power capacity market scheme after the European Commission approved it, compensating providers for making output capacity available regardless of whether electricity is delivered.

Uniper, which opposes a takeover bid by Finnish state-owned company Fortum, said it was now targeting 750 million euros ($827 million) to 950 million euros in 2019 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), up from the 550-850 million it previously predicted.

"The increase is mainly due to the reinstallment of the UK capacity market," it said in a statement late on Monday.

The utility, which is due to release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said there was now "some possibility" for an increased dividend proposal for 2019.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM 0.09% 21.2 Delayed Quote.10.89%
UNIPER SE -0.39% 27.95 Delayed Quote.24.16%
