Fortum : British power capacity market a boon for Germany's Uniper

The British government last month gave the go-ahead to reinstate the power capacity market scheme after the European Commission approved it, compensating providers for making output capacity available regardless of whether electricity is delivered.

Uniper, which opposes a takeover bid by Finnish state-owned company Fortum, said it was now targeting 750 million euros ($827 million) to 950 million euros in 2019 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), up from the 550-850 million it previously predicted.

"The increase is mainly due to the reinstallment of the UK capacity market," it said in a statement late on Monday.

The utility, which is due to release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said there was now "some possibility" for an increased dividend proposal for 2019.

