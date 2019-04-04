Log in
Fortum : Constructive discussion on sustainability at Fortum AGM

0
04/04/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Sustainability themes were prominent at Fortum's Annual General Meeting 2019. The NGOs WWF, Greenpeace, Urgewald and Friends of the Earth Finland asked for more information on topics like the phase out of Fortum's own and associated companies' coal power, the health impacts of energy production, and the sustainability of our coal suppliers.

See how our CEO Pekka Lundmark answered these questions

See also CEO's presentation at the AGM 2019

Note: The meeting was held in Finnish, videos are provided with interpretation.

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:21:09 UTC
