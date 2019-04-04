Fortum : Constructive discussion on sustainability at Fortum AGM

Sustainability themes were prominent at Fortum's Annual General Meeting 2019. The NGOs WWF, Greenpeace, Urgewald and Friends of the Earth Finland asked for more information on topics like the phase out of Fortum's own and associated companies' coal power, the health impacts of energy production, and the sustainability of our coal suppliers.

See how our CEO Pekka Lundmark answered these questions

See also CEO's presentation at the AGM 2019

Note: The meeting was held in Finnish, videos are provided with interpretation.