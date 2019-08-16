Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fortum    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM

(FORTUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortum : Loviisa power plant's annual outage 2019 to begin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:17am EDT

FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 16.8.2019

The annual outage of Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant will begin with Unit 2 on Sunday, August 18th, followed by the servicing of Unit 1. This year, both units will undergo a refuelling outage. The annual outages are estimated to last a total of about 35 days.

In addition to the normal periodic maintenance work and refuelling, tasks related to maintenance and continuous improvement, such as modification of the primary water purification system's filtering, will be carried out on both units during the annual outage. This will result in more effective filtering of impurities in the primary circuit in the future and a reduction in the radiation doses during the annual outages. Additionally, the digitalisation at the power plant moves forward, as process system monitoring will be enhanced by deploying an internal fibre optic connection which will enable faster and more efficient data transmission in the future. Every year, one quarter of the fuel is replaced.

In July, two consecutive leaks were noticed during a test in the power plant's emergency diesel generator cooling piping, which had been renewed in the previous year in unit 2, as part of the power plant's ageing management. Inspections and necessary repairs in the unit 2 emergency diesel generator cooling piping will be carried out during annual outages.

'The Loviisa power plant's reactors are shut down once a year for the annual outage. Even though this year there are no implementations of big investment projects, the annual outages involve the implementation of a total of over 5,000 maintenance and development tasks. Each of them must be carried out with the utmost care and precision,' says Loviisa power plant's Deputy Director Manager Thomas Buddas.

'At the Loviisa power plant we understand our responsibility for performing the work with expertise and safely by adhering to best practices that guide both our own employees as well as our external employees to deliver high quality results, both in annual outages and on a daily basis,' he continues.

In addition to the power plant's 500 employees, nearly 800 external workers will participate in the annual outage. Some 90 per cent of the workers are Finns. Additionally, there will be workers from France, Poland, Germany, Russia and Czech Republic.

Fortum Corporation
Group Communications

Further information:
Thomas Buddas, Deputy Director, Loviisa power plant, tel. +358 10 455 3710

Loviisa power plant
 In 2018, the load factor at Fortum's fully-owned Loviisa nuclear power plant was 88.4%. On an international scale, the load factor was among the best in the world for pressurised water reactor power plants. The plant produced a total of 7.79 terawatt hours (net), which is more than 11% of Finland's total electricity production. The Loviisa power plant employs more than 500 Fortum employees and nearly 100 permanent employees of other companies working in the plant area every day. In 2018, Fortum invested about EUR 100 million in the Loviisa nuclear power plant. www.fortum.com/loviisa

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTUM
02:17aFORTUM : Loviisa power plant's annual outage 2019 to begin
PU
02:01aFORTUM : Loviisa power plant's annual outage 2019 to begin
AQ
08/12FORTUM : Plugsurfing and Jaguar Land Rover Offer New Charging Subscriptions
AQ
08/08Uniper hedges hydroelectric power sales up to 2021
RE
08/08UNIPER : posts operating profit drop as carbon costs increase
RE
08/07FORTUM : Reduction of power at Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant Unit 1
PU
08/07FORTUM : Reduction of power at Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant Unit 2
PU
08/06FORTUM : Artists and fans are making music festivals greener and cleaner with Th..
AQ
08/02FORTUM : Marco Ryan steps down from Fortum's Board of Directors
AQ
08/01FORTUM : Marco Ryan steps down from Fortum's Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 460 M
EBIT 2019 1 156 M
Net income 2019 1 243 M
Debt 2019 5 336 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,30x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 18 166 M
Chart FORTUM
Duration : Period :
Fortum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 21,50  €
Last Close Price 20,45  €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Director
Eva Gerd Alice Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM7.07%20 171
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.93%102 988
ENEL SPA19.13%68 076
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%64 707
IBERDROLA30.09%63 273
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%60 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group