Fortum Mulls Options for District Heating and Cooling Businesses

By Dominic Chopping

Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE) said Tuesday it will assess strategic options, including the possible sale, of its district heating and cooling businesses in Joensuu, Finland, as well as in Parnu [100% ownership] and Tartu [60% ownership] in Estonia.

The Finnish state-controlled utility company said that based on initial assessments, these businesses have been identified as operations that could potentially benefit from a different ownership structure.

"These business operations are entering into a more stable phase as measures to improve operational efficiency and the transformation to lower carbon intensity has largely been done," Fortum said.

In Joensuu, the business generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around 20 million euros ($22.8 million) in 2018 and currently employs less than 10 Fortum employees as operation and maintenance services are sourced externally.

Correspondingly, Fortum's pro rata share of Ebitda in the Estonian operations under review totals around EUR30 million, including subsidies for renewable energy. The operations currently employ around 130 persons.

Fortum added that there is no certainty the assessment will result in any transactions.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics