Fortum : Uniper CEO, CFO to step down at end of August

02/05/2019 | 02:50pm EST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive and finance chief of energy group Uniper, which has been in a tussle with major shareholder Fortum, will step down at the end of August, the company said on Tuesday.

"The executive committee of Uniper SE today has mutually agreed with Uniper's CEO Klaus Schaefer and the CFO Christopher Delbrueck on a termination of their respective employment contracts and their respective appointment as member of the board of management with effect as of Aug. 31 2019," the group said.

Fortum last week raised its stake in Uniper to 49.99 percent, saying it was unhappy with how talks about a potential cooperation with Uniper, which has been opposed to Fortum's takeover attempts, were going.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM 1.65% 20.37 Delayed Quote.4.92%
UNIPER SE 0.27% 26.12 Delayed Quote.15.27%
