Fortum : Uniper sees profit drop on British capacity market suspension

0
03/12/2019 | 02:42am EDT
A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper on Tuesday said that operating profit could fall by more than a third in 2019, pointing to a suspension of capacity payments in Britain and the absence of hedging profits for liquefied natural gas.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are expected to come in between 550 million and 850 million (£468 -£725 million) this year, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected an average of 796 million.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)
