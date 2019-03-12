Fortum : Uniper to demand meaningful compensation for Datteln 4 plant

"Our base case scenario is to complete the plant and run it until 2038," Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck told analysts on Tuesday after presenting full-year results.

Uniper plans to start commercial operations at Datteln 4, which has been plagued by several delays, in summer next year. Germany in January announced efforts to phase out coal-fired power generation by no later than 2038.

