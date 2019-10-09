Log in
Fortum : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control

10/09/2019 | 06:28pm EDT
A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - An employee representative of utility Uniper on Wednesday criticized Fortum effort to gain control of the German company.

Works council chief Harald Seegatz said the move is against the interest of Uniper.

The Finnish utility said on Tuesday it was set to gain control of Uniper by acquiring the stakes of activist funds Elliott [ECAL.UL] and Knight Vinke, potentially ending a long-running deadlock over ownership of the group.

"The attempt to create the impression that the situation is now substantially different is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and exert pressure in favour of Fortum against Uniper's interests," Seegatz said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 472 M
EBIT 2019 1 171 M
Net income 2019 1 283 M
Debt 2019 5 302 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,38x
Capitalization 18 743 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,93  €
Last Close Price 21,10  €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Director
Eva Gerd Alice Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM9.95%20 425
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.30%110 179
ENEL S.P.A.34.26%75 383
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.34%70 011
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.96%66 345
IBERDROLA32.97%64 999
