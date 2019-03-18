Fortum : bids for status as guaranteeing electricity supplier in Chelyabinsk together with Energy Sales Company Vostok

FORTUM CORPORATION ONLINE NEWS 18 MARCH 2019 AT 16.30 EET

A joint venture between Fortum and Energy Sales Company Vostok has participated in the auction for the status as guaranteeing electricity retail supplier of the Chelyabinsk region. Following the bankruptcy of the previous guaranteeing supplier Chelyabenergosbyt in June 2018, the role as guaranteeing supplier is temporarily being managed by the local grid company. The decision of awarding the status as guaranteeing electricity supplier is expected to be made in early April 2019 based on an auctioning process.

Fortum Corporation

Further information:

Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 515 1531

Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150

Måns Holmberg, Manager, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 44 518 1518