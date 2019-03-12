Germany's Uniper 2018 EBIT falls; co sees further drop this year

In 2018, the group's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by 22 percent to 865 million euros (£736.34 million), missing the 879 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted EBIT is expected to come in between 550 million euros and 850 million euros this year, the company said in a statement, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected an average of 796 million euros.

"The forecast for the 2019 fiscal year continues to be significantly influenced by the difficult conditions in the energy industry and political environment and the associated volatile development of prices in all the European electricity markets," Uniper said.

An EU court ruled last year that Britain must halt a back-up power scheme, effectively paying providers for making supplies available at short notice, pending a further investigation by European Union regulators.

The move caused peer SSE to cut its full-year profit forecast last month. Uniper said that if the scheme would be reinstated it would increase its profit outlook by up to 120 million euros.

Despite the expected profit drop, Uniper said it plans to propose a dividend payment of 390 million euros for 2019, an increase of 18.5 percent on the 329 million, or 0.90 euros per share, it has proposed for 2018.

