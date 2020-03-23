Log in
Fortum Corporation: Managers' transactions – Kim Ignatius

03/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MARCH 2020 AT 19:40 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ignatius Kim
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Fortum Oyj
LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20200318114934_3

Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007132
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 105 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 626 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 52 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(5): Volume: 87 Unit price: 13.29 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.29913 EUR

Fortum Corporation

Further information:

Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 17:49:06 UTC
