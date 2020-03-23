Fortum Corporation: Managers' transactions – Kim Ignatius

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MARCH 2020 AT 19:40 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ignatius Kim
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Fortum Oyj
LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20200318114934_3
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007132
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 105 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 626 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 52 Unit price: 13.3 EUR
(5): Volume: 87 Unit price: 13.29 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.29913 EUR
Fortum Corporation
Further information:
Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com
Disclaimer
Fortum Oyj published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 17:49:06 UTC