Fortum Oyj : Deeper collaboration of Chempolis and Fortum Bio2X aims for commercialisation

Fortum and Chempolis, a technology company specialized in fractionation of biomass, have signed a collaboration agreement to perform test runs of straw-based cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin samples at Chempolis's test facility in Oulu, Finland. In addition, the agreement covers engineering work for commercial biorefinery projects.

The long-term goal of the collaboration is to build several Fortum-owned biorefineries that are based on Chempolis's patented fractionation technology. With the agreement, extending until 2023, Chempolis will increase the sample production capacity at the Oulu plant by up to 20-fold.

'Collaboration with Chempolis is key to the progress of Fortum's Bio2X development project. Our goal is to develop and bring to the markets with partners the most environmentally friendly products as possible using straw as a raw material. Chempolis' technology and know-how play a very important role in the efficient processing of straws', says Risto Sormunen, Head of Fortum's Bio2X Development.

'The collaboration agreement is one significant step in Chempolis' growth. In addition, the collaboration with a global EPC contractor, that began at the end of 2019, will enable Chempolis' technology-based biorefineries to be delivered to our customers on a turnkey basis. With strong growth, we are making significant investments, operational development and recruitment in all our operations', says Tomi Honkala, CEO of Chempolis.

The previously announced collaboration to build the world's first biorefinery using bamboo as a raw material in Assam, Northeast India, continues as planned. The main equipment purchases of the biorefinery, built in the city of Numaligarh, have been made. Production is expected to start in 2022.

