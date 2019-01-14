Fortum Oyj : Operation started at Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund's 50-MW wind farm in Ulyanovsk, Russia

The Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund has on 1 January 2019 started operation of the 50-megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Ulyanovsk, Russia. The 50-MW plant is the first to start operation of the total 1,823 MW awarded to the fund in the Russian wind auction in 2017 and 2018. The component localisation of the wind park meets the requirement rate and it will receive a guaranteed CSA price for a period of 15 years.

The Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund is a 50/50 owned investment partnership to invest in wind power in Russia. The investment decisions related to the renewable capacities won by Fortum and the Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund in 2017 and 2018 will be made on a case-by-case basis. Fortum's maximum equity commitment is RUB 15 billion. In the longer term, Fortum seeks to maintain an asset-light structure by forming potential partnerships and other forms of co-operation.

