FORTUM OYJ (FORTUM)

FORTUM OYJ (FORTUM)
01/14 09:50:01 am
18.665 EUR   -0.43%
2018FORTUM OYJ : quaterly earnings release
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
Fortum Oyj : Operation started at Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund's 50-MW wind farm in Ulyanovsk, Russia

0
01/14/2019 | 09:24am EST

The Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund has on 1 January 2019 started operation of the 50-megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Ulyanovsk, Russia. The 50-MW plant is the first to start operation of the total 1,823 MW awarded to the fund in the Russian wind auction in 2017 and 2018. The component localisation of the wind park meets the requirement rate and it will receive a guaranteed CSA price for a period of 15 years.

The Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund is a 50/50 owned investment partnership to invest in wind power in Russia. The investment decisions related to the renewable capacities won by Fortum and the Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund in 2017 and 2018 will be made on a case-by-case basis. Fortum's maximum equity commitment is RUB 15 billion. In the longer term, Fortum seeks to maintain an asset-light structure by forming potential partnerships and other forms of co-operation.

Fortum Corporation

Communications

Further information:
Investor Relations & Financial Communications
Ingela Ulfves, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Måns Holmberg, tel. +358 44 518 1518
Rauno Tiihonen, tel. +358 10 453 6150

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:23:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 179 M
EBIT 2018 993 M
Net income 2018 856 M
Debt 2018 5 112 M
Yield 2018 5,87%
P/E ratio 2018 19,12
P/E ratio 2019 14,95
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 16 651 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Werner Binzel Independent Director
Kim Juhani Ignatius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-1.86%19 342
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
