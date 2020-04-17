Log in
Fortum Oyj : Uniper installs new directors at Fortum's request

04/17/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

Uniper announced on Friday the appointment of new directors following the resignation of a raft of supervisory board members earlier this month, after Finland's Fortum secured a 69.6% stake in the German energy group.

In early April Fortum demanded the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, after it gained majority control over the German utility.

Uniper said the Duesseldorf district court had appointed independent energy consultant Werner Brinker and Bernhard Guenther, chief financial officer of Innogy SE, to the supervisory board, in addition to Fortum executives Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, and Tiina Tuomela.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 3.91% 15.82 Delayed Quote.-30.80%
UNIPER SE 4.78% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-22.06%
