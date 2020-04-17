Fortum Oyj : Uniper installs new directors at Fortum's request

In early April Fortum demanded the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, after it gained majority control over the German utility.

Uniper said the Duesseldorf district court had appointed independent energy consultant Werner Brinker and Bernhard Guenther, chief financial officer of Innogy SE, to the supervisory board, in addition to Fortum executives Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, and Tiina Tuomela.

