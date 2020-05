German utility Uniper on Thursday said its first-quarter operating profit more than tripled, boosted by its gas business as well as higher power prices.

The group, majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, also confirmed its outlook and planned dividend for 2020. First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax stood at 651 million euros, up from 185 million last year.

