Fortum Oyj : awarded contract for decommissioning of VTT's nuclear research reactor in Finland

Fortum has been awarded a contract from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd to decommission the FiR1 research nuclear reactor in Espoo, Finland. This is the first nuclear decommissioning project in Finland.

The decommissioning works include planning, preparatory measures, dismantling of the reactor and waste management including final disposal. As the reactor has been designed for research and educational use, the amount of decommissioning waste and the associated radioactivity will be relatively minor.

Safety is an absolute priority during the planning and execution of the plant's decommissioning. Decommissioning will be carried out under the oversight of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK).

'We are proud to join VTT in this first nuclear decommissioning project in Finland. The dismantling works start in 2022 and the works will be completed by the end of 2023,' says Anni Jaarinen, Head of Decommissioning and Waste in Fortum's Nuclear Services.

'At Fortum, we have been working persistently to develop solutions for responsible nuclear waste management. In the future we can utilise the experiences from this project and establish efficient ways of working for both our own power plants and the international market,' she continues.

'For us at VTT, this contract is a key milestone towards implementation of the decommissioning along the highest standards. Especially Fortum's experience in nuclear power plant operation and nuclear waste management complements our own competencies in an essential way,' says Markus Airila, Project Manager at VTT.

Fortum has more than 40 years of experience in designing, licensing and operating nuclear facilities and supplying related services and technologies. Our expertise covers the whole life-cycle of nuclear power plants from new builds to decommissioning and final disposal of nuclear waste.