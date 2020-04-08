Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fortum Oyj    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortum Oyj : awarded contract for decommissioning of VTT's nuclear research reactor in Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 12:15am EDT

FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 8 APRIL 2020

Fortum has been awarded a contract from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd to decommission the FiR1 research nuclear reactor in Espoo, Finland. This is the first nuclear decommissioning project in Finland.

The decommissioning works include planning, preparatory measures, dismantling of the reactor and waste management including final disposal. As the reactor has been designed for research and educational use, the amount of decommissioning waste and the associated radioactivity will be relatively minor.

Safety is an absolute priority during the planning and execution of the plant's decommissioning. Decommissioning will be carried out under the oversight of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK).

'We are proud to join VTT in this first nuclear decommissioning project in Finland. The dismantling works start in 2022 and the works will be completed by the end of 2023,' says Anni Jaarinen, Head of Decommissioning and Waste in Fortum's Nuclear Services.

'At Fortum, we have been working persistently to develop solutions for responsible nuclear waste management. In the future we can utilise the experiences from this project and establish efficient ways of working for both our own power plants and the international market,' she continues.

'For us at VTT, this contract is a key milestone towards implementation of the decommissioning along the highest standards. Especially Fortum's experience in nuclear power plant operation and nuclear waste management complements our own competencies in an essential way,' says Markus Airila, Project Manager at VTT.

Fortum Corporation
Communications

Further information:
Anni Jaarinen, Head of Decommissioning and Waste, Nuclear Services, +358 40 825 7217, [email protected]

Fortum's Nuclear Services
Fortum has more than 40 years of experience in designing, licensing and operating nuclear facilities and supplying related services and technologies. Our expertise covers the whole life-cycle of nuclear power plants from new builds to decommissioning and final disposal of nuclear waste.

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 04:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTUM OYJ
12:15aFORTUM OYJ : awarded contract for decommissioning of VTT's nuclear research reac..
PU
04/03Uniper Supervisory Board's Members to Resign
DJ
04/03FORTUM OYJ : to increase representation on Uniper's Supervisory Board
PU
04/03FORTUM OYJ : to increase representation on Uniper's Supervisory Board
AQ
03/30FORTUM OYJ : Finnish government pushes Fortum to strive for carbon neutrality
RE
03/30FORTUM OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortum Corp..
AQ
03/27FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transaction - Risto Penttinen
AQ
03/27FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Matti Lievonen
AQ
03/26FORTUM OYJ : Change to Fortum's financial reporting schedule in 2020
PU
03/26FORTUM OYJ : Change to Fortum's financial reporting schedule in 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 66 325 M
EBIT 2020 1 701 M
Net income 2020 1 734 M
Debt 2020 8 008 M
Yield 2020 7,25%
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 13 240 M
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 19,02  €
Last Close Price 14,91  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Non-Executive Independent Director
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-36.91%13 056
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.16%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-14.18%70 810
IBERDROLA1.82%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.52%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.92%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group