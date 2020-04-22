Log in
Fortum Oyj : subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board elects Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as Chairman

04/22/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
Fortum subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board elects Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as Chairman 
FORTUM CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 APRIL 2020 AT 20:45 EEST

Release category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the
exchange

Fortum subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board has today at an extraordinary
meeting elected Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as the new Chairman of the Supervisory
Board.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach has had a long career in the energy sector in several
energy companies, including E.ON. In addition, he is Deputy Chairman of Fortum's
Board of Directors and member of several Supervisory Boards in Germany, among
others, ABB Deutschland AG.

Further details on Klaus-Dieter Maubach and the Supervisory Board are available
on Uniper's website.

Fortum Corporation

Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications

Further information:

Investors and analysts:
Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150
Måns Holmberg, Manager, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 44 518 1518

Media:
Pauliina Vuosio, VP, Executive Communications, tel. +358 50 453 2383

Jakelu:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com

Fortum

Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with
electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource
efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a
cleaner world. We employ more than 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic
countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2019, our sales were EUR 5.4 billion and
59% of our electricity generation was CO2 free. Fortum's share is listed on
Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com

Attachments:
04226019.pdf

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 17:47:02 UTC
