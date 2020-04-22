Fortum Oyj : subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board elects Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as Chairman

Fortum subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board elects Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as Chairman

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 APRIL 2020 AT 20:45 EEST Release category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the exchange Fortum subsidiary Uniper's Supervisory Board has today at an extraordinary meeting elected Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Klaus-Dieter Maubach has had a long career in the energy sector in several energy companies, including E.ON. In addition, he is Deputy Chairman of Fortum's Board of Directors and member of several Supervisory Boards in Germany, among others, ABB Deutschland AG. Further details on Klaus-Dieter Maubach and the Supervisory Board are available on Uniper's website. Fortum Corporation Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications Further information: Investors and analysts: Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531 Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150 Måns Holmberg, Manager, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 44 518 1518 Media: Pauliina Vuosio, VP, Executive Communications, tel. +358 50 453 2383 Jakelu: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.fortum.com Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ more than 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2019, our sales were EUR 5.4 billion and 59% of our electricity generation was CO2 free. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com

Attachments:

04226019.pdf



