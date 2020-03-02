Key facts about Nokia's new CEO

Lundmark will replace Rajeev Suri, who steps down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and previously Nokia Siemens Networks.

Here is some key facts about Lundmark:

* He has been Fortum Corporation President and Chief Executive since September 2015.

* Lundmark worked in Finnish cranes and lifting equipment maker Konecrane from 2004 to 2015, first as Group Executive Vice President, then as President and chief executive.

* From 2002 to 2005 he was President and chief executive of the Finnish cutlery and cookware company Hackman Oyj

* He also previously held various executive positions in Nokia from 1990 to 2000, heading strategy for Nokia Networks among others.

* A Finnish national, Lundmark studied at Helsinki University of Technology, Department of Technical Physics, graduating with a Master of Science in 1988. He is married with three children.

