Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fortum Oyj    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/02 03:49:51 am
19.55 EUR   +1.40%
03:27aKey facts about Nokia's new CEO
RE
02:57aNokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September
RE
01:46aNokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Key facts about Nokia's new CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:27am EST

Nokia Oyj appointed former Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark as Chief Executive to lead the Finnish telecoms equipment maker in the race to deliver 5G telecoms networks to operators around the world.

Lundmark will replace Rajeev Suri, who steps down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and previously Nokia Siemens Networks.

Here is some key facts about Lundmark:

* He has been Fortum Corporation President and Chief Executive since September 2015.

* Lundmark worked in Finnish cranes and lifting equipment maker Konecrane from 2004 to 2015, first as Group Executive Vice President, then as President and chief executive.

* From 2002 to 2005 he was President and chief executive of the Finnish cutlery and cookware company Hackman Oyj

* He also previously held various executive positions in Nokia from 1990 to 2000, heading strategy for Nokia Networks among others.

* A Finnish national, Lundmark studied at Helsinki University of Technology, Department of Technical Physics, graduating with a Master of Science in 1988. He is married with three children.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund and Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Stocks treated in this article : Fortum Oyj, Nokia Oyj, Siemens AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 1.40% 19.55 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
NOKIA OYJ 3.90% 3.605 Delayed Quote.4.52%
SIEMENS AG -3.62% 94.43 Delayed Quote.-20.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTUM OYJ
03:27aKey facts about Nokia's new CEO
RE
02:57aNokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September
RE
01:46aNokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
DJ
01:30aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Pekka Lundmark Appointed -2-
DJ
01:30aRAJEEV SURI : Nokia Corporation Pekka Lundmark Appointed President And Ceo Of No..
DJ
01:01aFORTUM OYJ : and Kvaerner into a memorandum of understanding for project coopera..
AQ
12:46aFORTUM OYJ : President and CEO Pekka Lundmark to leave Fortum
AQ
02/24FORTUM OYJ : Statement by Board of Directors on shareholder WWF Finland's propos..
AQ
02/18FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Pekka Lundmark
AQ
02/18FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Markus Rauramo
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 536 M
EBIT 2020 1 175 M
Net income 2020 1 582 M
Debt 2020 5 060 M
Yield 2020 5,75%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
EV / Sales2021 3,83x
Capitalization 17 126 M
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 23,01  €
Last Close Price 19,28  €
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Non-Executive Independent Director
Eva Gerd Alice Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-12.36%18 835
NEXTERA ENERGY4.38%123 591
ENEL S.P.A.11.93%84 693
IBERDROLA12.42%73 236
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.54%67 246
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.60%65 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group