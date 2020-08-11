Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fortum Oyj    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper's first-half profit more than doubles on gas, capacity market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:22am EDT
The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

German utility Uniper on Tuesday said its adjusted operating profit more than doubled to 691 million euros ($811.93 million) in the first half, mainly driven by its gas business and capacity market payments in Britain.

The group also said that its Russian plant Berezovskaya 3, which is being repaired following a fire in early 2016, was now expected to restart in the first half of 2021. It previously said the plant would re-enter service at the end of 2020.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 0.28% 17.82 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
UNIPER SE -0.85% 30.3 Delayed Quote.2.68%
UNIPRO 1.00% 2.835 End-of-day quote.1.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORTUM OYJ
02:22aUniper's first-half profit more than doubles on gas, capacity market
RE
02:16aUniper sells some German, Nordic power ahead at above-market prices
RE
08/08Nokia's new CEO working on setting strategy in 'dream job'
RE
08/08Nokia's new CEO working on setting strategy in 'dream job'
RE
08/05FORTUM OYJ : Kutsu Fortumin 2020 puolivuosikatsauksen webcast-lähetykseen
PU
08/05FORTUM OYJ : Invitation to the webcast/teleconference on Fortum's Half-year 2020..
AQ
07/31Nokia shares jump after cull of low-margin business sees earnings beat
RE
07/31Nokia shares jump after cull of low-margin business sees earnings beat
RE
07/31Nokia shares jump after cull of low-margin business sees earnings beat
RE
07/31FORTUM OYJ : considers strategic options for its ownership in Stockholm Exergi
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53 217 M 62 505 M 62 505 M
Net income 2020 1 641 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net Debt 2020 7 884 M 9 260 M 9 260 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
Yield 2020 6,12%
Capitalization 15 829 M 18 621 M 18 592 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 19 935
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,47 €
Last Close Price 17,82 €
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Timo Tapani Karttinen Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Director & Executive VP-Generation Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-19.00%18 621
NEXTERA ENERGY17.13%140 911
ENEL S.P.A.10.51%93 636
IBERDROLA18.74%79 949
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.26%67 660
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.04%63 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group