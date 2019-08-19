Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Fortuna Silver Mines Inc    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC

(FVI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/19 12:47:27 pm
4.92 CAD   +0.82%
12:45pFortuna Reports Fatality at San Jose Mine
GL
08/08FORTUNA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortuna Reports Fatality at San Jose Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) deeply regrets to report that a fatal accident involving a contractor’s employee occurred on August 18, 2019 at the San Jose mine located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The accident involved a scooptram operating underground, and the individual fatally injured was the driver.  There were no other injuries related to the accident.  The appropriate government and local authorities were immediately notified and an investigation into the accident has been initiated to determine the cause.  Operations at the area of the accident have been temporarily suspended and the mine is taking a stop for a safety day.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident at our mine, and our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague, to whom we are offering our support at this difficult time.  The health and safety of our workers at our mine sites is our highest priority, and an investigation is underway to determine how this happened.”

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina.  The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas.  For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca
T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0
E: info@fortunasilver.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “will be” or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver and other metals; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding mine production costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
12:45pFortuna Reports Fatality at San Jose Mine
GL
08/08FORTUNA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2019
GL
07/31FORTUNA SILVER MINES : to release second quarter 2019 financial results on Augus..
AQ
07/30Fortuna to release second quarter 2019 financial results on August 7, 2019; C..
GL
07/16Megastar's efforts identify multiple high potential targets at yautepec
AQ
07/15Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 13,497 ounces ..
GL
06/24FORTUNA SILVER MINES : Reports Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/21Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
06/14S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 251 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 27,2 M
Debt 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 589 M
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 3,68  $
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon T. P. Ridgway Chairman
Manuel Ruiz-Conejo Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-2.40%589
BHP GROUP LTD5.67%118 008
BHP GROUP PLC6.27%118 008
RIO TINTO PLC7.37%82 659
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.96%82 659
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.83%28 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group