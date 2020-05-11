Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna Silver Mines : Announces US$60 Million Bought Deal Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:39pm EDT
Fortuna Announces US$60 Million Bought Deal Financing

Vancouver, May 11, 2020 - Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ('Fortuna' or the Company')announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the 'Underwriters'), who have agreed to purchase, on a 'bought deal' basis, 20,000,000 common shares (the 'Shares') of the Company at a price of US$3.00 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$60 million (the 'Offering').

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part, on or following the closing of the Offering and for a period of 30 days thereafter, to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Shares, representing 15% of the number of Shares sold under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the over-allotment option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering will be US$69 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund remaining construction and preproduction related expenditures at its Lindero gold project in Argentina and for general working capital purposes.

The Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's final base shelf prospectus dated April 29, 2020, in all provinces of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions. The Shares will also be offered and sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act').

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on May20, 2020 (the 'Closing Date'), or such other date as may be agreed by the Underwriters and the Company, acting reasonably. The closing is subject to certain other conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption from such registration.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca
T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'Forward-looking Statements'). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to: the use of proceeds from the Offering, the closing of the Offering and the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authority and approvals. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'estimated', 'potential', 'open', 'future', 'assumed', 'projected', 'scheduled', 'used', 'detailed', 'has been', 'gain', 'planned', 'reflecting', 'will', 'containing', 'remaining', 'to be', or statements that events, 'could' or 'should' occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the worldwide economic and social impact of COVID-19, the duration and extent of COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the re-imposition of government restrictions on business related to COVID-19; any positive cases of COVID-19 at the Company's mine sites which may cause a reduction or suspension in operations; changes in prices for silver and other metals; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the management of the worldwide economic and social impact of COVID-19, that the duration and extent of COVID-19 is minimized and not long-term, the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations; how the Company will use the proceeds from the Offering; that the Offering will close on the Closing Date; that the Company will be able to obtain all necessary regulatory authority and approvals required under the Offering and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Back to News Index

Disclaimer

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 17:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
01:39pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Announces US$60 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
11:09aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : provides update on the resumption of construction activit..
AQ
09:53aFORTUNA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:16aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : announces preliminary financial results for the first qua..
AQ
05/08FORTUNA SILVER MINES : provides update on the resumption of construction activit..
AQ
05/06Fortuna releases 2019 Sustainability Report
GL
05/05Fortuna announces proposed amendments to financial covenants in credit facili..
GL
05/05FORTUNA SILVER MINES : to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 14..
AQ
05/04Fortuna to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 14, 2020; Conf..
GL
04/27Fortuna provides an update on its operations at the Caylloma Mine in Peru
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 211 M
EBIT 2020 13,6 M
Net income 2020 3,15 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 164x
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 526 M
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,49  $
Last Close Price 3,27  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon T. P. Ridgway Chairman
Manuel Ruiz-Conejo Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-13.80%526
BHP GROUP-0.19%96 609
RIO TINTO PLC-17.27%77 811
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.49%22 511
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.36%17 446
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.57%9 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group