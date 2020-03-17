Fortuna provides an update on the status of its operations in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports today that it has been closely monitoring the effects of the spread of the coronavirus respiratory disease (COVID-19), particularly in the jurisdictions that host our mining operations.



The rapid worldwide spread of COVID-19 is prompting governments to incrementally implement restrictive measures in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this period of uncertainty, our priorities are to safeguard the health and safety of our personnel and our local communities; support and enforce government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19; and to assess and mitigate the risks to our business continuity.

The Company has activated its Emergency Response Plan. It has placed its Health Safety Security and Environmental Committee in permanent session and is continually assessing the related health and safety risks to the Company’s personnel and contractors at its operations and offices. Preventative measures implemented at our offices and mines include: restrictions on travel, enhanced communication on prevention of contagion and viral effects, increased hygiene initiatives, monitoring personnel and visitors at our sites for symptoms of COVID-19, identification of personnel in high risk categories, reducing mine site personnel to a minimum level essential for continued operations and limiting visitors to those whose visits are considered critical.

Each of our sites’ management teams at the San Jose Mine located in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine located in Peru, and the Lindero Project located in Argentina are continually assessing the situation as it evolves and are implementing business continuity measures to mitigate the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations. The Company has postponed all non-critical capital projects and has temporarily suspended all Greenfields and Brownfields exploration activities.

At all our sites, management teams have established specific channels of communication with authorities in our areas of close influence to support local action plans to reduce the spread of the virus.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Government of Peru introduced a series of measures to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 which include: the closing of international borders and a declaration of a fifteen-day period of mandatory national “social isolation”.

The Company is working under the regulatory framework issued by the Ministerio de Energía y Minas (MINEM) and the Ministerio del Interior (MININTER), which allows mines to continue to operate during this period with essential personnel. Management is in the process of demobilizing non-critical personnel and will continue to operate drawing ore from its 30 day coarse ore stockpile. The transportation of concentrates and essential supplies is permitted, and the Caylloma mine has a sufficient supply of critical stock, consumables and camp provisions for over a month.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

There are currently no COVID-19 related restrictive measures in place in Mexico that might have a material effect on the daily activities at the San Jose Mine. Our business continues to be conducted under the Company’s business risk mitigation and preventative health and safety procedures.

Lindero Project, Argentina

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Government of Argentina closed its international borders for 15 days. The Lindero Project team is taking necessary actions to mitigate the impact of this measure on the rotation schedule of international staff and vendor representatives. The supply chain of the Project is not impacted at this time.

The Company will continue to assess the materiality to our business of COVID-19 containment measures imposed by governments and will provide updates as it deems necessary.

