Fortuna reports updated first year gold doré production plan for the Lindero Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide its updated estimated gold doré production plan for the first year of commercial production and an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate as of March 31, 2019 for the Lindero Project located in Argentina.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “Based on the results of the 2018 infill drill program and optimization of our mine plan, we have been able to identify higher grade mineralized areas for mining in Lindero´s first year of commercial production.” Mr. Ganoza added, “As we conduct additional studies on expanding the leach pad facility, the Company will be in a position to assess the ability to upgrade material from measured and indicated resources to reserves.”

Highlights of Update

Gold doré production in the first year of commercial production is estimated to be between 145,000 and 160,000 ounces

Combined Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are reported at 84.2 Mt containing 1.7 Moz of gold, representing a decrease of 5 percent in tonnes and 2 percent in contained gold ounces

Combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves are reported at 18.9 Mt containing 302,000 ounces of gold, representing an increase of 51 percent in tonnes and 211 percent in contained gold ounces

Inferred Mineral Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves are reported at 8.6 Mt containing 106,000 ounces of gold, representing an increase of 51 percent in tonnes and 63 percent in contained gold ounces

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as of March 31, 2019 based on 212 diamond drill holes totaling 44,550 meters. The estimates incorporate an updated geological interpretation based on the infill drilling conducted in 2018 (see Fortuna news release dated September 6, 2018 ), updated metal prices and estimated operating costs. The updated technical information does not materially change the information presented in the Technical Report entitled “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Lindero Property, Salta Province, Argentina”, with an effective date of October 31, 2017 prepared by Eric Chapman, Edwin Gutierrez, Geoff Allard, and Denys Parra Murrugarra (“Technical Report”).

Mineral Resource estimation involved the usage of drill hole samples in conjunction with surface mapping to construct three-dimensional wireframes defining lithologic, alteration, and grade domains. Samples were selected inside these wireframes, coded, composited and top cut. Boundaries were treated as hard, firm or soft based on statistical and geostatistical analysis. Gold and copper grades were estimated by ordinary kriging into a geological block model consisting of 10 meter x 10 meter x 4 meter selective mining units representing each domain. Estimated grades were validated globally, locally, and visually prior to classification and are reported above a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off grade within a conceptual pit shell.

The updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates use the same methodology (key assumptions, parameters and methods) as the Technical Report which is available on the Company’s website , on SEDAR , and on the SEC’s website . However, Mineral Reserve estimates have been conducted taking into account the new updated resource block model, revised cost estimates, metal prices, projected exchange rates, and the updated detailed design capacity of the leach pad. Mineralized material inside the ultimate pit shell that cannot be accommodated by the updated leach pad design has been classified as a Mineral Resource.

Mineral Reserves Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Au

(koz) Lindero Project, Argentina Proven 25,352 0.76 0.11 618 Probable 58,875 0.58 0.11 1,096 Proven + Probable 84,226 0.63 0.11 1,714





Mineral Resources Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Au

(koz) Lindero Project, Argentina Measured 2,092 0.55 0.12 37 Indicated 16,774 0.49 0.10 265 Measured + Indicated 18,866 0.50 0.11 302 Inferred 8,600 0.38 0.10 106

Notes:

Mineral Reserves and Resources are as defined by the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability Factors that could materially affect the reported Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves include; changes in metal price and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization; changes to assumed metallurgical recoveries, mining dilution and recovery; and assumptions as to the continued ability to access the site, retain mineral and surface rights titles, maintain environmental and other regulatory permits, and maintain the social license to operate Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves for Lindero are reported as of March 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves for Lindero are reported based on open pit mining within designed pit shells based on variable gold cut-off grades and gold recoveries by metallurgical type. Met type 1 cut-off 0.27 g/t Au, recovery 75.4%; Met type 2 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.2%; Met type 3 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.5%; and Met type 4 cut-off 0.30 g/t Au, recovery 68.5%. The cut-off grades and pit designs are considered appropriate for long term gold prices of $1,320/oz. Mineral Reserves are restricted to leach pad design capacity. Assumptions used in the pit design are the same as those for the Mineral Resources Lindero Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell above a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade using a long-term gold price of $1,320/oz, mining costs at $1.28 per tonne of material, with total processing and process G&A costs of $8.29 per tonne of ore and an average process recovery of 75%. The refinery costs net of pay factor were estimated to be $6.90 per ounce of gold. Slope angles are based on 3 sectors (39°, 42°, and 47°) consistent with geotechnical consultant recommendations Eric Chapman, P.Geo. (APEGBC #36328) is the Qualified Person for resources and Amri Sinuhaji (APEGBC #48305) is the Qualified Person for reserves, both being employees of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Totals may not add due to rounding procedures

First year production plan

For the first year of commercial production, Lindero´s mine plan has been optimized so that the operation will benefit from mining the higher grade mineralization outcropping that was identified through the infill drilling completed in 2018. As a result, gold doré production for Lindero’s first year of commercial production is estimated to be between 145,000 ounces and 160,000 ounces and is based on the factors set out in the Technical Report .

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com .

