Fiberon : Announces New Distributor Partnership With Weekes Forest Products

Fiberon is proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Weekes Forest Products, a leading supplier of lumber and building materials throughout the Midwest. With the addition of Fiberon, Weekes Forest Products is now able to offer a leading composite decking product with options that fit any price point, and Fiberon is now more readily available throughout the upper Midwest, including St. Paul, MN; Green Bay, WI; Jackson, WI; Fargo, ND; and Riverdale, IL.

“We are excited for our new partnership with Weekes Forest Products in the Midwest,” said Chris Sanders, Midwest regional sales manager for Fiberon. “Their focus on developing strong customer relationships and their highly capable logistics network is expected to pair well with our wide product offering of beautiful composite decking and railing.”

A mutual commitment to customer service and providing support for trade professionals are two primary reasons Fiberon and Weekes Forest Products entered into a partnership.

Fiberon’s Partner Program for contractors is free to join, easy to use and provides rewards and benefits that increase the more the contractor builds with Fiberon. Some of the benefits include receiving qualified homeowner leads, an exclusive five-year labor warranty, a free company profile on the Fiberon website, and marketing sales and support.

To support dealers, Fiberon also offers pre-season savings, in-store sales materials, special deals and other incentives.

“Weekes Forest Products is pleased to add the Fiberon brand to our distribution centers. It’s the perfect addition to round out our current decking products and has brand recognition in the markets we serve,” said John Lesher, regional vice president for Weekes Forest Products.

Shareable Highlights

Fiberon and Weekes Forest Products have partnered to distribute Fiberon composite decking products throughout the upper Midwest. Learn more: https://www.fiberondecking.com/our-company/news-media

Fiberon’s Partner Program is just one of the reasons why Weekes Forest Products now distributes Fiberon composite decking and railing products. Learn more: https://www.fiberondecking.com/our-company/news-media

About Weekes Forest Products

Founded in 1978, Weekes Forest Products is a leading distributor of specialty building materials, commodity and MSR lumber, Engineered Wood Components, and industrial materials. Each of these product groups are supported by our team of experienced specialists, who are considered the best in the industry. Learn more about Weekes Forest Products and the services we provide by visiting www.weekesforest.com or call us at 651-644-9807.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, cladding, and fencing distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 94% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005869/en/