Fortune Brands Home & Security : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2018.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, Fiberon outdoor performance materials, and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005915/en/