Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortune Brands Home & Security    FBHS

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY (FBHS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/24 10:00:00 pm
54.605 USD   -1.11%
10:06pFORTUNE BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/19FORTUNE BRANDS : Prices $600 Million Bond Issue
BU
09/13FORTUNE BRANDS : Therma-Tru and Today’s Homeowner Media Annou..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Fortune Brands Home & Security : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2018.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, Fiberon outdoor performance materials, and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECU
10:06pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/21FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
09/19FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Prices $600 Million Bond Issue
BU
09/13FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Therma-Tru and Today’s Homeowner Media An..
BU
09/11FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doo..
BU
09/05FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Therma-Tru to Be Represented at 2018 Brickyard ..
BU
08/30FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27MOEN : Uses Inventive Approach to Recruit for Unique Position
PR
08/23FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Signs Agreement to Acquire Fiberon; Marks Entry..
BU
08/20WEATHER THE STORM : Prepare For Natural Disasters With Trusted Security Solution..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:06pFortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.20 dividend 
09/20Valuation on Fortune Brands Home & Security seen as attractive 
09/20Fortune Brands prices $600M bond issue 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 602 M
EBIT 2018 775 M
Net income 2018 517 M
Debt 2018 1 597 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 15,77
P/E ratio 2019 13,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 7 864 M
Chart FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY
Duration : Period :
Fortune Brands Home & Security Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Klein Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Thomas Independent Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ann Fritz Hackett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.32%7 852
SAINT-GOBAIN-16.16%25 026
ASSA ABLOY AB6.13%21 713
MASCO-12.29%11 850
AGC INC-5.33%9 702
TOTO LTD-31.04%7 316
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.