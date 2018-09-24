Fortune Brands Home & Security : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading
home and security products company, today announced that its Board of
Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common
share. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2018, to stockholders of
record as of the close of business on November 30, 2018.
