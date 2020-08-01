Fortune Brands Home & Security : Q2 2020 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $10.7 million ($8.0 million after tax or $0.05 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, an asset impairment charge of $13.0 million ($10.5 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share), gains on equity investments of $4.4 million ($2.9 million net of tax, and $0.4 million of basis difference amortization, or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share).

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income from continuing operations, net of tax less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $16.0 million ($11.7 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, asset impairment charges of $22.5 million ($17.6 million after tax or $0.13 per diluted share), gains on equity investments of $11.0 million ($7.9 million net of tax, and $0.4 million of basis difference amortization, or $0.06 per diluted share) and a tax benefit of $2.1 million ($0.01 per diluted share).

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $9.6 million ($7.5 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges and a tax item of $0.1 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income from continuing operations, net of tax less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $16.0 million ($12.2 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges and a tax benefit of $0.4 million.