FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY

(FBHS)
    
Fortune Brands Home & Security : Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Chris Klein, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and Brian Lantz, senior vice president of communications and corporate administration, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbhs.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets, and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, Fiberon outdoor performance materials, and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Doors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.


© Business Wire 2019
