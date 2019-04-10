Fortune Brands Home & Security : Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Chris Klein, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and Brian Lantz, senior vice president of communications and corporate administration, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbhs.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

