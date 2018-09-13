Fortune Brands Home & Security : Therma-Tru and Today’s Homeowner Media Announce “Curb Appeal Makeover” Contest Winner

Therma-Tru Corp. and Today’s Homeowner Media have announced homeowner Julia Gray from Des Plaines, Ill. as the winner of the “Win a Curb Appeal Makeover” contest.

Therma-Tru Corp. and Today's Homeowner are doing a "Curb Appeal Makeover" in Des Plaines, Ill. The makeover will be broadcast nationwide on "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" beginning Sept. 24. (Photo: Business Wire)

The front of Gray’s home is getting a big boost, including a beautiful new entry door system from Therma-Tru. The makeover will be broadcast nationwide on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford” beginning the week of September 24.

The curb appeal transformation will include — Therma-Tru entry door installation, pressure washing, landscaping, painting, installing new light fixtures, mailbox and house numbers, and more.

“When I saw the contest for a new front door and landscaping I thought, ‘we so need this,’” says Gray. “Our entire family is looking forward to the whole process – being a part of the complete transformation of our curb appeal is truly exciting!”

“Curb appeal is extremely important to homeowners, whether they plan to stay in their home, are looking to sell or looking to buy,” says Mark Ayers, vice president of marketing at Therma-Tru Corp. “According to our National Home Valuation Study, homeowners who choose a stylish new Therma-Tru entry door can see more than 2 times the return on their investment.”

To assist homeowners with the selection process, Therma-Tru offers many online tools and resources. When Gray was notified of winning the contest, she “immediately looked at the Therma-Tru website to find out more about the doors they offered, and was instantly impressed with the variety of styles and colors available,” says Gray. “And the ease of use of their online customization and visualization tools was a bonus that I was not expecting.”

Therma-Tru’s Architectural Home Styles Guide offers inspiration and assistance to align personal style with the architectural style of the home. The Design Your Door tool intuitively guides homeowners through various door styles, design choices, finishes and other customization options to create the entryway that matches their individual tastes. And the Doorways App will allow the homeowner to visualize the door on their own home prior to purchase.

Gray’s entry was chosen from thousands of contestants who provided an explanation of why their home needs a curb appeal makeover. The contest offered a new Therma-Tru entry door, valued at up to $5,000, and up to $1,500 in labor and materials to enhance other elements of the home’s curb appeal.

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today’s Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms. Brands include the nationally-syndicated Today’s Homeowner TV and radio shows; the home enthusiast destination website TodaysHomeowner.com; the award-winning blog and web series, Checking In With Chelsea; and the full-service video production firm, 3 Echoes Productions. www.todayshomeowner.com/.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Doors & Security segment of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

