House of Rohl : Combines Craftsmanship, Innovation and Style at KBIS 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rohl™ today announced that it will unveil its new 2019 product portfolio at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Feb. 19-21. For the first time in the U.S., House of Rohl designed its booth to specifically showcase its full brand portfolio, establishing a cohesive presence for the company's five brands from across the globe: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws™, Victoria + Albert™ and ROHL®.

House of Rohl will be exhibiting in booth N2719, displaying its latest innovations that represent the world's finest decorative plumbing products that combine beauty, function and craft.

"At the House of Rohl, we believe distinctive stories are what make life exceptional. Each of our brands has their own story to tell, with the commitment to time-honored craftsmanship connecting them all," said Mark-Hans Richer, SVP, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer of the Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "Together, they bring a richness of design and heritage that offer a complete assortment of options for kitchen and bath that we cannot wait to show at KBIS."

House of Rohl product introductions at KBIS will include:

Victoria + Albert: Starting in April, customers will be able to personalize the exterior finish of their ENGLISHCAST™ freestanding bathtubs and basins by ordering from an amazing spectrum of 194 RAL colors in addition to their existing six standard paint finishes and ENGLISHCAST™ natural white finish. From brilliant blues to eggplant purples to sunny yellows, there are over 28,000 variants of bathtubs and 5,000 variants of basins to explore. At KBIS, the brand will be showing off its award-winning Napoli freestanding tub in Azure blue.

Shaws: The traditional apron front, farmhouse sink gets a contemporary update with the Shaws Classic Shaker Modern Single Bowl Apron Front Fireclay Kitchen Sink. It offers the same durability and extreme resistance to staining, alkali and scratches in a new, modern style. Since 1897, Shaws has handcrafted the world's finest sinks using time-honored techniques lovingly and painstakingly handcrafted by master craftsmen.

Perrin & Rowe: The new Hoxton™ Series from Perrin & Rowe provides a fresh take on modern luxury. Its design takes inspiration from London's East End neighborhood of the same name. A vibrant blend of original craft, paired with new forms, is the essence of the series. It is made in Great Britain using time-honored brassware making skills, including hand-casting and finishing coupled with state-of-the-art technology, for precision fit. The Collection includes lavatory faucets, tub fillers, showerheads and trim as well as accessories.

ROHL: The Italian Bellia™ Bath Series from ROHL is a combination of exciting lines with contemporary flair that takes inspiration from the shapely balconies, arched windows, and slender turrets of the Palazzo Bellia in Turin, Italy . The new series features elegant faucets, tub fillers and accessories for the bath.

Riobel: The Ciclo Powder Room Faucet Collection by Riobel is an award-winning, innovative collection for the powder room designed to reinvent the faucet. The cartridge of this cylindrical faucet in this collection is located at the junction of the lever and body, giving Ciclo a streamlined style that stands apart from the typical faucet designs. The Ciclo collection includes a short single-hole faucet, a long single-hole faucet, a widespread faucet and accessories.

Consumers can learn about all the latest decorative plumbing and hardware innovations from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl.

The House of Rohl is a portfolio of very special decorative plumbing and hardware brands collected from around the world. Each has a unique story that connects family, place of origin and a specialized manufacturing philosophy. Each of the brands has a particular place in the collection: Riobel is "Brilliantly Modern"; Perrin & Rowe is "Quality Defined", Shaws is "Handcrafted for Life", Victoria + Albert is "Naturally Inspiring Design" and ROHL is "Authentic Luxury for the Kitchen and Bath". Together they bring a richness of design and heritage that offer a complete assortment of options for kitchen and bath. The House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s Global Plumbing Group (NYSE: FBHS).

