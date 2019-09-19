Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : (1) Retirement and Appointment of Trustee and (2) Updates to SGX Delisting Timetable

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) (constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 4 July 2003 (as amended) and authorised as a collective investment scheme under section 286 of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore) (Stock Code: Hong Kong: 778 and Singapore: F25U) Managed by ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE AND UPDATES TO SGX DELISTING TIMETABLE A. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcements dated 19 June 2019 and 4 July 2019, in which ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT", and the manager of Fortune REIT, the "Manager"), had announced that the Manager intends to voluntarily delist the units in Fortune REIT (the "Units") from the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") (the "SGX Delisting"). RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE The Manager wishes to announce that it has on 19 September 2019, entered into a supplemental deed of retirement and appointment of trustee (the "Supplemental Deed") with HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (in its capacity as retiring trustee of Fortune REIT, the "Retiring Trustee") and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Asia) Limited (in its capacity as new trustee of Fortune REIT, the "New Trustee") (being supplemental to a Deed of Trust dated 4 July 2003 constituting Fortune REIT, as may be amended, supplemented, restated or varied from time to time, collectively, the "Trust Deed"). Pursuant to the Supplemental Deed, the Retiring Trustee will retire as trustee of Fortune REIT in favour of the New Trustee, and the New Trustee will be appointed by the Manager in place of the Retiring Trustee as trustee of Fortune REIT (the "Change of Trustee") with effect from the date on which the Conditions Precedent (as defined below) are fulfilled (the "Effective Date"). 1

The Retiring Trustee and the New Trustee are subsidiaries of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and part of the same corporate group. The Retiring Trustee is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and the New Trustee is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Under the Supplemental Deed, the Retiring Trustee has covenanted the following: it shall transfer all books, records, written information, documents and any other property relating to the affairs of Fortune REIT held by or on behalf of the Retiring Trustee to the New Trustee and sign all documents and do all things reasonably required by the New Trustee to enable the New Trustee to assume and carry out its duties as trustee of Fortune REIT as of the Effective Date; and up to and excluding the Effective Date, the Retiring Trustee has duly complied with its obligations under the Trust Deed. RATIONALE FOR CHANGE OF TRUSTEE The reasons for the Change of Trustee are as follows: The principal place of business of Fortune REIT is in Hong Kong, given that all of its properties are located in Hong Kong. Following the SGX Delisting, Fortune REIT will no longer need to comply with the corresponding Singapore rules and regulations. As such, given the proximity to Hong Kong, the Manager is of the view that it would be more appropriate and in the interests of the unitholders of Fortune REIT (the " Unitholders ") for the New Trustee to act as trustee of Fortune REIT after the SGX Delisting takes effect, as the business and operations of the New Trustee are located in Hong Kong, and the Retiring Trustee's experience relating to real estate investment trusts ( "REITs ") listed on the SGX-ST is no longer required. The New Trustee is experienced in acting as trustee of Hong Kong REITs, and on this basis, the Manager is of the view that the New Trustee would be able to discharge its duties as trustee of Fortune REIT in a competent manner and take over those duties from the Retiring Trustee without any undue disruption to the business and operations of Fortune REIT. The Manager confirms that: (a) the Change of Trustee will not have any implications on the features and risks applicable to Fortune REIT; (b) there will be no change in the operation and/or manner in which Fortune REIT is being managed following the Change of Trustee; (c) there will be no change to the fee structure of Fortune REIT following the Change of Trustee; (d) all costs and expenses incurred or to be incurred in connection with the Change of Trustee shall be paid out of the Deposited Property (as defined in the Trust Deed) pursuant to clause 23.4 of the Trust Deed; and (e) the Change of Trustee will not materially prejudice the Unitholders' rights or interests. 2

CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR CHANGE OF TRUSTEE The Change of Trustee is subject to, and conditional upon, satisfaction of the following conditions precedent (the "Conditions Precedent"): notice being sent to and/or consent being obtained from the relevant lenders to Fortune REIT, and all conditions to such notification and/or consent being satisfied; the delisting of the Units from the Mainboard of the SGX-ST; the entry into of all documents required by the New Trustee and relevant lenders to Fortune REIT; and all necessary approvals from the applicable authorities for the replacement of the Retiring Trustee with the New Trustee being obtained. APPROVAL FOR CHANGE OF TRUSTEE Paragraph 4.7 of the Code on Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "REIT Code") provides that the trustee of a REIT shall not retire except upon appointment of a new trustee whose appointment has been subject to the prior approval of the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC"). The Manager has applied for and obtained approval from the SFC for the Change of Trustee. Subject to the satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent, the retirement of the Retiring Trustee will take effect at the same time as the New Trustee takes up office, and will thereby comply with paragraph 4.7 of the REIT Code. TRUSTEE CONNECTED PARTY TRANSACTIONS WAIVER 1. Existing Trustee CPT Waiver As disclosed in the listing document dated 31 March 2010 in relation to the listing of the Units on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") by way of introduction (the "Listing Document"), the Manager had applied for, and the SFC had granted, a waiver from strict compliance with the disclosure and Unitholders' approval requirements under Chapter 8 of the REIT Code in respect of certain continuing connected party transactions (the "Trustee Connected Party Transactions") between the Fortune REIT Group (as defined in the Listing Document) on the one hand, and the Trustee Connected Persons (as defined in the Listing Document) on the other hand (the "Existing Trustee CPT Waiver"). 2. New Trustee CPT Waiver As the Existing Trustee CPT Waiver was granted on the premise that it would only apply to Trustee Connected Party Transactions solely as a result of and for so long as the Retiring Trustee is in office as the trustee of Fortune REIT, to ensure continuity, the Manager has applied for, and the SFC has granted, a similar waiver in respect of Fortune REIT's Trustee Connected Party Transactions with the New Trustee and companies within the same group of or otherwise "associated" with the New Trustee within the meaning given in the REIT Code (collectively, and together with the Trustee, the "Trustee Connected Persons") (the "New Trustee CPT Waiver"). 3

These Trustee Connected Persons include a director, a senior, executive or an officer of any of the New Trustee, and a controlling entity, holding company, subsidiary or associated company of the New Trustee. 3. General Conditions of the New Trustee CPT Waiver The terms of the New Trustee CPT Waiver are the same as the terms of the Existing Trustee CPT Waiver, and the categories of Trustee Connected Party Transactions (including scope and nature) with respect to which the New Trustee CPT Waiver is sought are the same as the Trustee Connected Party Transactions in respect of which the Existing Trustee CPT Waiver was granted. In support of the application for the waiver sought, the Manager has undertaken with the SFC to meet certain conditions, including the following general conditions (the "General Conditions") on an ongoing basis: the connected party transactions are carried out at arm's length on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Unitholders as a whole; the Manager must implement internal controls and compliance procedures to ensure that the connected party transactions are monitored and undertaken on terms in compliance with the REIT Code; the Manager is satisfied with the New Trustee's internal controls and compliance procedures, such as Chinese walls, to ensure that the operation of the New Trustee is independent of other banking, financial services and other business functions and operations of the HSBC Group. The " HSBC Group " means The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and its subsidiaries and, unless otherwise expressly stated in this section F headed "Trustee Connected Party Transactions Waiver", excludes the New Trustee and its proprietary subsidiaries (being the subsidiaries of the New Trustee but excluding those subsidiaries formed in its capacity as the trustee of Fortune REIT). Specifically, the HSBC Group includes Hang Seng Bank Limited and its subsidiaries; and the Manager incorporates provisions in the Trust Deed that require the New Trustee to take actions or commence proceedings on behalf of Fortune REIT, as the Manager deems necessary to protect the interest of Unitholders, including against the Trustee Connected Persons in relation to any transaction or agreement entered into by the New Trustee for and on behalf of Fortune REIT with such Trustee Connected Persons. Separately and for the purpose of the waiver, each of the New Trustee and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (for itself and on behalf of its subsidiaries) has given an undertaking dated the Effective Date to the SFC that it will act independently of one another in its dealings with Fortune REIT. The New Trustee further undertakes to the SFC that it will not be involved in the making of any decision on behalf of Fortune REIT to enter into any transaction with the other Trustee Connected Persons, subject only to the New Trustee's duties of oversight under the REIT Code and the Trust Deed. As a general rule, the Manager must demonstrate to Fortune REIT's audit committee that all connected party transactions of Fortune REIT with any Trustee Connected Person satisfy the General Conditions, which may entail (where practicable) obtaining quotations from parties unrelated to the New Trustee. For example, for non-daily "corporate finance transactions", there should be procedures to ensure: (i) competitive "best pricing", having regard to the nature of the services being sought and market conditions; and (ii) the New Trustee should not be involved in the selection of the parties to the transactions. Further, all connected party transactions are to be reviewed by the independent non-executive directors of the Manager (the "INEDs") to ensure that they are conducted in the best interests of the Unitholders as a whole. 4

The waiver is given on the premise that it only applies to connected party transactions involving the Trustee Connected Persons solely as a result of and for so long as the New Trustee is in office as the trustee of Fortune REIT. If connected party transactions arise as a result of other circumstances, these will be governed by Chapter 8 of the REIT Code. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the SFC reserves the right to review or revise any of the terms and conditions of any of the waivers if there is any subsequent change of circumstances that affect any of them. In the event of future amendments to the REIT Code imposing more stringent requirements than those applicable as at the date of the waivers granted by the SFC on transactions of the kind to which the transactions belong (including, but not limited to, a requirement that any such transaction be made conditional on approval by the independent Unitholders), the Manager shall take immediate steps to ensure compliance within a reasonable period of time. 4. Excluded Transactions The following transactions will not be deemed connected party transactions of Fortune REIT for the purpose of Chapter 8 of the REIT Code: where the HSBC Group acts for a third party as nominee, custodian, agent or trustee and conducts "agency transactions" with the Fortune REIT Group; where a collective investment scheme (including another REIT) transacts with the Fortune REIT Group, and a company within the HSBC Group acts as the manager or trustee of such collective investment scheme but the transaction is not a proprietary transaction of the HSBC Group; and where a member of the HSBC Group (other than the New Trustee except where the New Trustee is the trustee of another collective investment scheme and is acting in that capacity) acquires, purchases, subscribes, sells or disposes of Units on terms which are the same as available to the public or other Unitholders as a whole, and, where applicable, are subject to the application and allocation rules as set out in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Hong Kong Listing Rules "). For the avoidance of doubt, any dealing by the HSBC Group in Units on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will not be a connected party transaction. 5. Ordinary Banking and Financial Services Based on the controls summarised above, the Manager intends to adopt and observe certain policies with respect to transactions between the Fortune REIT Group and the HSBC Group. In particular, the Manager has engaged, or may from time to time engage, the HSBC Group to provide "ordinary banking and financial services" to the Fortune REIT Group and will not be subject to any requirements for announcement or Unitholders' approvals under Chapter 8 of the REIT Code. In addition, the disclosure and reporting requirements under Chapter 8 of the REIT Code with respect to such transactions shall be modified as described below: Nature of transactions For this purpose, "ordinary banking and financial services" means: deposits and other "banking business" (as defined in the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) with an HSBC Group member which is a "licensed corporation" or "registered institution" (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong 5

