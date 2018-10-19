Log in
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Ma On Shan Plaza Garners "Energy Saving Outstanding Award" at CLP Power’s Smart Energy Award 2018

10/19/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232 Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

Ma On Shan Plaza Garners "Energy Saving Outstanding Award"

at CLP Power's Smart Energy Award 2018

****

Actively Implements Energy-Saving Measures to Build a Green Future

19 October 2018. ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), as the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT;" SEHK: 778; SGX: F25U), is pleased to announce that Fortune Malls - Ma On Shan Plaza has garnered the "Energy Saving Outstanding Award" at the Smart Energy Award 2018, presented by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power), in recognition of its outstanding energy-saving performance and unwavering commitment in building a greener community.

Over the years, Fortune REIT has always recognised the importance of sustainable development and has been committed to incorporating sustainability concepts into its business operations and actively implementing various energy-saving measures at Fortune Malls. In particular, at Ma On Shan Plaza, apart from replacing traditional lighting with a total of 2,200 LED light bulbs and tubes with higher energy efficiency, 3M window film was installed on the skylight of over 10,000 square feet and two air conditioning systems were also replaced with higher energy efficiency units to reduce energy usage. With the launch of these green initiatives, Ma On Shan Plaza has recorded significant energy savings in the past year.

Ms. Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are delighted that our efforts to achieve excellence in energy efficiency at Fortune Malls have once again received recognition in the community. To reduce electricity consumption and GHG emissions at Fortune Malls, we have continuously deployed cost-effective technologies that promote higher energy efficiency, and we are happy that our energy-saving measures are yielding encouraging results. Moving forward, we will continue to implement more environmental protection policies and work on energy-efficient facilities upgrades within our malls in order to build a quality green shopping environment for our tenants, shoppers, surrounding communities and society as a whole."

Organised by CLP Power, the Smart Energy Award aims to recognise leadership from respective trades and companies including government, commercial organisations, NGOs and SMEs in the shift toward a smarter and greener energy environment. The judging panel consists of industry experts, Commerce Chamber and leading SME organisation leaders, as well as representatives from professional societies, associations, and institutions.

-End-

Page 1 of 3

Singapore: 6 Temasek Boulevard, #16-02 Suntec Tower Four, Singapore 038986

Tel +65 6835 9232 Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

Photo Caption

Mr. Angus Wong (right), Manager, Asset Management of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited received the "Energy Saving Outstanding Award" at CLP Power's Smart Energy Award 2018 presentation ceremony.

Page 2 of 3

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232 Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

About Fortune REIT. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by a Trust Deed entered into on 4 July 2003 (as amended) made between ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, as the Manager of Fortune REIT, and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, as the Trustee of Fortune REIT. Fortune REIT is primary listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and secondary listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Fortune REIT is Asia's first cross-border REIT and also the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong.

Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong, comprising of 3 million sq ft of retail space and 2,713 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, Fortune Kingswood, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers. More information can be found at www.fortunereit.com.

About ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager. Fortune REIT is managed by ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARA Asset Management Limited, a premier global integrated real assets fund manager driven by a vision to be the best-in-class real assets fund management company. More information can be found at www.ara-group.com.

Disclaimer. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Units in Fortune REIT in Hong Kong, Singapore or any other jurisdiction.

Media and investor contacts

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Justina Chiu

Jenny Hung

Chief Executive Officer

Director, Investments and Investor Relations

JustinaChiu@ara-group.com

JennyHung@ara-group.com

Ivan Hui

Manager, Investor Relations and Research

IvanHui@ara-group.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Mandy Go

Maggie Au

mandy.go@sprg.com.hk

maggie.au@sprg.com.hk

+852 2864 4812

+852 2864 4815

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:37:01 UTC
