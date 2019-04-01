Log in
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(FORT)
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly return on movements in Units for the month ended 31/03/2019

04/01/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

01/04/2019

Stock Code 778

I. Movements in Interests

No. of units

(1)

(2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,927,905,503

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,927,905,503

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit

No. of new units in

option scheme

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

including EGM

Movement during the month

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

approval date

during the month

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1.N/A

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total

A. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

For Main Board listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

Nominal value

issued

be issued

Currency

Exercised

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

at close of

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

Amount at

issued

be issued

Currency of

Converted

Amount at

during the

pursuant

close of

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)

No. of new units in

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Total D. N/A

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
About