FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(FORT)
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Next Day Disclosure Return

04/01/2019 | 05:42am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme)

Name of Scheme: Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Stock code:

778

Date submitted: 1 April 2019

Issues of units

No. of units

Issued units as

Issue price per

Closing market

%

(Notes 6 and 7)

a % of the

unit (Notes 1, 6 and

price per unit of

discount/premium

existing

7)

the immediately

of issue price to

number of

preceding business

market price

issued units

day (Note 5)

(Notes 6 & 7)

before

relevant unit

issue

(Notes 4, 6 and

7)

Opening balance as at

1,927,905,503

(Note 2)

31 March 2019

(Note 3)

Payment of Base Fee on 1 April

3,082,497

0.16%

HK$10.079

HK$10.34

2.52% Discount

2019 to ARA Asset Management

(Fortune) Limited by way of units

Closing balance as at

1,930,988,000

(Note 8)

1 April 2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes:

1.Where units have been issued at more than one issue price per unit, a weighted average issue price per unit should be given.

2.Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement or Monthly Return pursuant to paragraph 4B of the Listing Agreement, whichever is the later.

3.Please set out all changes in issued units requiring disclosure pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the Scheme's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of units as a result of multiple exercises of unit options under the same unit option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of unit options under 2 unit option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

4.The percentage change in the number of units in the Scheme is to be calculated by reference to the number of units in the Scheme (excluding for such purpose any units repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

5.Where trading in the units of the Scheme has been suspended, "closing market price per unit of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per unit of the business day on which the units were last traded".

6.In the context of a repurchase of units:

"issues of units" should be construed as "repurchases of units"; and

"issued units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit issue" should be construed as "repurchased units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit repurchase"; and

"issue price per unit" should be construed as "repurchase price per unit".

7.In the context of a redemption of units:

"issues of units" should be construed as "redemptions of units";

"issued units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit issue" should be construed as "redeemed units as a % of the existing issued number of units before relevant unit redemption"; and

"issue price per unit" should be construed as "redemption price per unit".

8.The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

Submitted by:

CHIU Yu, Justina

(Name)

Title: Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust)

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:41:12 UTC
