Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Payment of Manager Base Fee to ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited by Way of Units in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(a collective investment scheme authorized under section 104

of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code: 778)

Managed by

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

PAYMENT OF MANAGER'S BASE FEE TO

ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT (FORTUNE) LIMITED

BY WAY OF UNITS IN FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

The Board announces that on 1 April 2019, the Manager received an aggregate of 3,082,497 Base Fee Units in Hong Kong, as payment to the Manager of the Base Fee in the amount of HK$31,068,493, being full payment in arrears of the Base Fee component of its management fees for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 (both dates inclusive). The Base Fee Units were issued at a price of HK$10.079 (being the Hong Kong Market Price) per Unit.

The payment of the Base Fee by way of the Base Fee Units is in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed and does not require the specific prior approval of the Unitholders pursuant to a waiver granted by the SFC.

The Manager does not hold any Units immediately before the issue of the Base Fee Units. Immediately after the issue of the Base Fee Units, the Manager holds 3,082,497 Units, representing approximately 0.16% of the 1,930,988,000 Units in issue (after the issue of the Base Fee Units).

Pursuant to the Trust Deed, the Manager is entitled to, among other management fees, the Base Fee. The Base Fee is payable quarterly in arrears, and will be in the form of Units. Pursuant to the Trust Deed, the Manager may elect to receive such Units as Units listed on the SGX-ST or Units listed on the HK Stock Exchange. The Manager shall receive such number of Units as may be purchased for the relevant amount of the Base Fee at the prevailing market price on the SGX-ST if it elects to receive Units in Singapore or at the prevailing market price on the HK Stock Exchange if it elects to receive Units in Hong Kong, at the time of the issue of such Units.