Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Proxy Form – Annual General Meeting

PROXY FORM - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
(a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))
(constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 4 July 2003 (as amended) and authorised as a collective investment scheme under section 286 of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore)
PROXY FORM
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
(Address)being a unitholder/unitholders of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (''Fortune REIT''), hereby appoint:
or, both of whom failing, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') as my/our proxy/proxies to attend and to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the AGM of Fortune REIT to be held at Rooms 300-301, Level 3 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 or any adjournment thereof. I/We direct my/our proxy/proxies to vote for or against the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as indicated hereunder. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the proxy/proxies will vote or abstain from voting at his/their discretion, as he/they will on any other matter arising at the AGM.
To receive and adopt the Report of the Trustee, Statement by the Manager and the Audited Financial Statements of Fortune REIT for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the auditors' report thereon.
To re-appoint Deloitte & Touche LLP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Auditors of Fortune REIT and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of Fortune REIT and to authorise the Manager to fix their remuneration.
To endorse the appointment of Mr. CHUI Sing Loi (alias Tsui Sing Loi) as a director of Fortune REIT.
4. To endorse the appointment of Ms. YEUNG, Eirene as a director of Fortune REIT.
5. To endorse the appointment of Ms. CHIU Yu, Justina as a director of Fortune REIT.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
To approve the grant of the Unit Buy-back Mandate as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 20 March 2019.
If you wish to exercise all your votes ''For'' or ''Against'', please tick (✓) within the box provided. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes as appropriate.
Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.
IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ THE NOTES TO PROXY FORM BELOW
Notes to Proxy Form
1. Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
2. A Unitholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and vote in his stead.
3. Where a Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless he specifies the proportion of his holding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy.
4. A proxy needs not be a Unitholder but must attend the AGM to represent the Unitholder.
5. A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his name in the principal register of Unitholders (the ''Singapore Unit Register'') or the Hong Kong register of Unitholders (the ''Hong Kong Unit Register'' and together with the Singapore Unit Register, the ''Unit Registers''), he should insert the aggregate number of Units registered in his name on the Unit Registers. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his name in the Depository Register maintained by the Central Depository (Pte) Limited (''CDP''), he should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his name in the said Depository Register, as well as registered in his name in the Unit Registers, he should insert the aggregate number of Units entered against his name in the Depository Register and Unit Registers. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by Unitholder.
6. In the case of joint Unitholders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Unitholder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the Depository Register and/or the Register of Unitholders in respect of the relevant joint holding, the first being the senior.
7. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
8. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be lodged at: (a) the Hong Kong Unit Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Unitholders); or (b) the Singapore Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Unitholders), not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for AGM.
9. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.
10. Where an instrument appointing a proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the power of attorney or a notarially certified copy thereof must be lodged with the instrument of proxy; failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.
11. The Manager shall be entitled to reject a Proxy Form which is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified on the Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of Units entered in the Depository Register, the Manager may reject a Proxy Form if the Unitholder, being the appointor, is not shown to have Units entered against his name in the Depository Register as at 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, as certified by CDP to the Manager.
12. All Unitholders will be bound by the outcome of the AGM regardless of whether they have attended or voted at the AGM.
13. For so long as Fortune REIT is a SFC-authorised REIT, at any meeting a resolution put to the meeting shall be decided on a poll and the result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting.