FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(FORT)
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT unveils new "+WOO" brand

10/09/2019 | 01:26am EDT

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Hong Kong: Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis, No. 6 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel +852 2169 0928

Fax +852 2169 0968

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232

Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

Fortune REIT unveils new "+WOO" brand

Giving its flagship mall a fresh look and new personality

9 October 2019 - ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778; SGX: F25U), today unveiled "+WOO" as the new image of its flagship mall (previously named as Fortune Kingswood), now having a whole new look with asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) completed.

To refresh the brand with a new name and an adorable mascot. Being the heart of the Tin Shui Wai (天水 圍)community since 1996, the mall has now been given a dynamic uplift with a rejuvenated identity while retaining community spirit at its core. The mall will retain its Chinese name "嘉湖", which has already been a well-knownhousehold brand and "the place to meet" in the community. +WOO promises to bring "More to Life" with more delights to shoppers.

"+WOO" is a homonym of Kingswood in Cantonese, with the two "O"s (the Chinese character ""- "Wai" in Tin Shui Wai) symbolising the Tin Shui Wai neighborhood within the circle, and the "+" symbolizing the infinite possibilities for a radiant lifestyle. +WOO logo shares the same shape of its mother brand "Fortune Malls", echoing the same notion of integrated and connected community-circles.

The interior of +WOO has key design elements inspired by the connotation of the Tin Shui Wai community - sky (Cantonese of "Tin" in Tin Shui Wai) and water (Cantonese of "Shui" in Tin Shui Wai). Architectural features within the mall are infused with the elements of sky and water, for example, the skylight and flowing lake, resonating the branding concept. A large LED screen has been installed at the atrium to entice shoppers with entertaining visuals for marketing and in-mall promotions of our tenants.

Woolu, an adorable brand mascot was created to greet our customers. Looks like a gourd and symbolizes blessing and fortune in Chinese culture, Woolu elevates the brand, giving it a life and vivid character.

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Hong Kong: Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis, No. 6 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel +852 2169 0928

Fax +852 2169 0968

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232

Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

Major AEIs completed. Fortune REIT has demonstrated its strength in adding value to Fortune Malls through many successful AEIs. The HK$150 million renovation at +WOO Phase 1, which started in June 2018, was completed and now offers enriched offerings of retail, food and beverages, household products and education services. With over 10 quality education centers for kids grouped under one roof, the new learning zone formed on the first floor is considered one of the most popular education cluster in Tin Shui Wai. Renovation works will be extended to +WOO Phase 2 in 2020 and is expected to further strengthen +WOO's position as the leading one-stop leisure and shopping destination in Tin Shui Wai.

Community engagement as top priority. Fortune Malls plays a part in building an inclusive community through enhancing the shopping environment and shopping experience. With the reconfiguration of the main entrance and upgraded amenities including disable lifts and auto door, +WOO now offers a barrier-free shopping environment and convenient access for wheel-chairs and baby trolleys. Moreover, various energy- saving measures were incorporated through the AEIs to reduce power consumption for air-conditioning. By incorporating inclusivity concept and green initiatives into Fortune Malls, we hope to make a positive impact to the community.

Ms. Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "+WOO is the largest shopping mall in Tin Shui Wai serving thousands of families, and now with AEIs completed at Phase One, it is going to serve our shoppers with an upbeat ambience, enhanced amenities, more exciting offerings and a new shopping experience. We believe, backed by our brand strategy and a vibrant visual identity, complemented by our quality services and our long-standingconnection with the community, +WOO will bolster the Fortune Malls' brand among shoppers and the community, and allow us to present a sustainable business environment to tenants. We will soon kick off a three-weekmarketing campaign together with our tenants to showcase the new brand. Looking ahead, as one of our key growth strategies, we will continue to evaluate AEIs opportunities to add value to our malls, so as to generate sustainable returns to our Unitholders."

About +WOO. With an area of more than 600,000 sq. ft., +WOO is the largest shopping center in Tin Shui Wai. +WOO offers more than 200 shops and restaurants, including the only cinema and the largest supermarket in the region, bringing a diverse and rich entertainment, shopping and dining experience to customers.

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Hong Kong: Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis, No. 6 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel +852 2169 0928

Fax +852 2169 0968

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232

Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

Photo captions:

The interior design of +WOO is infused with elements of skylight and flowing lake to echo its new image. A large LED screen has been installed at the atrium to entice shoppers with entertaining visuals for marketing and in-mall promotions of our tenants.

+WOO promises to bring "more to life" with more delights to shoppers

Woolu, the adorable gourd-shaped mascot, represents blessings and fortune, and the colour blue is that of water reflective of the lively image of +WOO.

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Hong Kong: Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis, No. 6 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel +852 2169 0928

Fax +852 2169 0968

Singapore: 5 Temasek Boulevard, #12-01 Suntec Tower Five, Singapore 038985

Tel +65 6835 9232

Fax +65 6835 9672

Press Release

About Fortune REIT. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by a Trust Deed entered into on 4 July 2003 (as amended) made between ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, as the Manager of Fortune REIT, and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, as the Trustee of Fortune REIT. Fortune REIT is primary listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and secondary listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Fortune REIT is Asia's first cross-border REIT and also the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong.

Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong, comprising of 3 million sq ft of retail space and 2,713 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers. More information can be found at www.fortunereit.com.

About ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager. Fortune REIT is managed by ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, a wholly-ownedsubsidiary of ARA Asset Management Limited, a premier global integrated real assets fund manager driven by a vision to be the best-in-classreal assets fund management company. More information can be found at www.ara-group.com.

Disclaimer. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Units in Fortune REIT in Hong Kong, Singapore or any other jurisdiction.

Media and investor contacts

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Justina Chiu

Jenny Hung

Chief Executive Officer

Director, Investments and Investor Relations

JustinaChiu@ara-group.com

JennyHung@ara-group.com

Ryan Sun

Manager, Investor Relations and Research

RyanSun@ara-group.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Mandy Go

Maggie Au

mandy.go@sprg.com.hk

maggie.au@sprg.com.hk

+852 2864 4812

+852 2864 4815

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 05:25:10 UTC
