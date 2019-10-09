Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT unveils new “+WOO” brand

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Press Release

Fortune REIT unveils new "+WOO" brand

Giving its flagship mall a fresh look and new personality

9 October 2019 - ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778; SGX: F25U), today unveiled "+WOO" as the new image of its flagship mall (previously named as Fortune Kingswood), now having a whole new look with asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) completed.

To refresh the brand with a new name and an adorable mascot. Being the heart of the Tin Shui Wai (天水 圍)community since 1996, the mall has now been given a dynamic uplift with a rejuvenated identity while retaining community spirit at its core. The mall will retain its Chinese name "嘉湖", which has already been a well-knownhousehold brand and "the place to meet" in the community. +WOO promises to bring "More to Life" with more delights to shoppers.

"+WOO" is a homonym of Kingswood in Cantonese, with the two "O"s (the Chinese character "圍"- "Wai" in Tin Shui Wai) symbolising the Tin Shui Wai neighborhood within the circle, and the "+" symbolizing the infinite possibilities for a radiant lifestyle. +WOO logo shares the same shape of its mother brand "Fortune Malls", echoing the same notion of integrated and connected community-circles.

The interior of +WOO has key design elements inspired by the connotation of the Tin Shui Wai community - sky (Cantonese of "Tin" in Tin Shui Wai) and water (Cantonese of "Shui" in Tin Shui Wai). Architectural features within the mall are infused with the elements of sky and water, for example, the skylight and flowing lake, resonating the branding concept. A large LED screen has been installed at the atrium to entice shoppers with entertaining visuals for marketing and in-mall promotions of our tenants.

Woolu, an adorable brand mascot was created to greet our customers. Looks like a gourd and symbolizes blessing and fortune in Chinese culture, Woolu elevates the brand, giving it a life and vivid character.