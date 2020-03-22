Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Letter to New Registered Unitholder and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104

of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code: 778)

Managed by

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

23 March 2020

Dear Unitholder,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

In order to reduce paper consumption for environmental reasons and to save printing and mailing costs for the benefit of holders of unit(s) (the "Unitholders") of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"), we are writing to invite you to elect the language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communication(s) of Fortune REIT (the "Corporate Communication") to be dispatched to Unitholders in the future.

Corporate Communication refers to any document to be issued by or on behalf of Fortune REIT for the information or action of Unitholders, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. You may choose to receive future Corporate Communication in any one of the following manners:

the printed English version only; or the printed Chinese version only; or both the printed English and Chinese versions; or the electronic version posted on Fortune REIT's website at www.fortunereit.com Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification letter when Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery to Fortune REIT's Hong Kong Unit Registrar (the "Hong Kong Unit Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 20 April 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to Website Version only. A printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication will be sent to you by post after the relevant Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

If you choose to receive future Corporate Communication in printed form, Fortune REIT will send the selected language version(s) of the Corporate Communication to you unless and until you notify the Hong Kong Unit Registrar in writing or via email at fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hkthat you wish to receive future Corporate Communication in the other (or both) language(s) or by electronic means through Fortune REIT's website (i.e. the Website Version).

You have the right at any time, by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Hong Kong Unit Registrar or via email at the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request, to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communication. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive future Corporate Communication by electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, you will promptly upon request be sent the Corporate Communication in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication will be available from Fortune REIT or the Hong Kong Unit Registrar on request; and (b) the same will also be available on Fortune REIT's website at www.fortunereit.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call Fortune REIT's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

(in its capacity as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust)