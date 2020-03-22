Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust    778   SG1O33912138

FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(778)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Letter to New Registered Unitholder and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104

of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code: 778)

Managed by

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

23 March 2020

Dear Unitholder,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

In order to reduce paper consumption for environmental reasons and to save printing and mailing costs for the benefit of holders of unit(s) (the "Unitholders") of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"), we are writing to invite you to elect the language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communication(s) of Fortune REIT (the "Corporate Communication") to be dispatched to Unitholders in the future.

Corporate Communication refers to any document to be issued by or on behalf of Fortune REIT for the information or action of Unitholders, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. You may choose to receive future Corporate Communication in any one of the following manners:

  1. the printed English version only; or
  2. the printed Chinese version only; or
  3. both the printed English and Chinese versions; or
  4. the electronic version posted on Fortune REIT's website at www.fortunereit.com(the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification letter when Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery to Fortune REIT's Hong Kong Unit Registrar (the "Hong Kong Unit Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 20 April 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to Website Version only. A printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication will be sent to you by post after the relevant Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

If you choose to receive future Corporate Communication in printed form, Fortune REIT will send the selected language version(s) of the Corporate Communication to you unless and until you notify the Hong Kong Unit Registrar in writing or via email at fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hkthat you wish to receive future Corporate Communication in the other (or both) language(s) or by electronic means through Fortune REIT's website (i.e. the Website Version).

You have the right at any time, by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Hong Kong Unit Registrar or via email at the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request, to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communication. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive future Corporate Communication by electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, you will promptly upon request be sent the Corporate Communication in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication will be available from Fortune REIT or the Hong Kong Unit Registrar on request; and (b) the same will also be available on Fortune REIT's website at www.fortunereit.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call Fortune REIT's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

(in its capacity as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust)

CCS6930FREH

Reply Form 回條

To: Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT")

致：

置 富 產 業 信 託

(Stock Code: 778)

（股份代號: 778

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communication* of Fortune REIT (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取置富產業信託的公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）： (Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號

the printed English version ONLY; OR

僅收取英文印刷本；或

the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR

僅收取中文印刷本；或

both the printed English and Chinese versions; OR

同時收取英文及中文印刷本；或

the electronic version posted on Fortune REIT's website at www.fortunereit.com(the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification letter when Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

在本公司網站 www.fortunereit.com發表之電子版本 (網站版本)，以代替收取印刷本，並在公司通訊已在公司網站上刊發時收取 通知信函印刷本。

Full name of Unitholder:#

(English)

(中文)

基金單位持有人姓名#

Registered address:#

登 記 地 址#

Signature:

Contact telephone number:

Date:

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are requested to fill in the details if you downloaded this reply form from the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    假如閣下從香港交易所網站下載本回條， 請必須填上有關資料。

Notes:

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Any reply form with no indicated choice, no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    請閣下清楚填妥所有資料,回條上若未有作出選擇或未有簽署又或在其他方面填寫不正確，即告作廢。
  2. If Fortune REIT does not receive this Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 20 April 2020 you will be deemed to have consented to Website Version only. All future Corporate Communication will be sent out in the manner specified in Fortune REIT's letter dated 23 March 2020 and a notification of the publication of Corporate Communication will be

sent to you by post after the relevant Corporate Communication is published on Fortune REIT's website.

倘若置富產業信託於 2020420 日仍未收到 閣下的回條或表示反對的回覆， 閣下將被視為已同意僅以網站版本方式收取公司通訊，而置富產業信託將按 2020323 日 之函件內所述之方式寄發所有日後公司通訊，及在公司通訊登載於置富產業信託網站後向 閣下以郵遞方式發送公司通訊的刊發通知。

  1. By selecting the Website Version i.e. to read the Corporate Communication published on Fortune REIT's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communication in printed form.
    在選擇網站版本（即瀏覽在置富產業信託網站登載的公司通訊）以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
  2. If your units are held in joint names, the Unitholder whose name stands first on the Register of Unitholders of Fortune REIT in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名基金單位持有人，則本回條須由該名於置富產業信託基金單位持有人名冊上就聯名持有基金單位其姓名位列首位的基金單位持有人簽署，方為有效。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to Unitholders of Fortune REIT until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Unit Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or send a notice via email at fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指示適用於將來寄發予置富產業信託基金單位持有人之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予香港基金單位過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓），或把通知以電郵方式發送至 fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
  4. Unitholders are entitled to change the choice of language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Unit Registrar. Such notice may also be sent via email to fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hk, specifying your name, address and request.
    基金單位持有人有權隨時發出合理書面通知予香港基金單位過戶登記處，要求更改收取公司通訊之語言版本或收取方式的選擇。基金單位持有人亦可透過電郵發出更改通知(註明 閣下的姓名，地址及要求)，電郵地址為 fortunereit.ecom@computershare.com.hk
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, Fortune REIT does not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本回條上的額外指示，置富產業信託將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by Fortune REIT for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
  • 公司通訊乃指置富產業信託發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要 報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 00:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVEST
09:17pFORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:52pFORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Letter to New Registered Unitholder and R..
PU
02/04FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2019 Full Year Financial Results
PU
02/04FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2019 Full Year Financial Results Announce..
PU
02/03FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly return on movements in Units for ..
PU
01/21FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date of Board Meeting (4 February 2020)
PU
01/10FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : (1) Poll Results of the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
01/03FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly return on movements in Units for ..
PU
2019FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : (1) Proposed Amendments to the Trust Deed..
PU
2019FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proxy Form – Extraordinary General ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 996 M
EBIT 2019 1 418 M
Net income 2019 913 M
Debt 2019 8 376 M
Yield 2019 7,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 12 773 M
Chart FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,08  HKD
Last Close Price 6,58  HKD
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Chiu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sing Loi Chui Chairman
Kwok Hung Chiu Non-Executive Director
Lim Hwe Chiang John Non-Executive Director
Eirene Yeung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.20%1 647
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.36%17 711
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-67.68%14 773
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-52.19%9 958
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-44.05%5 920
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-44.11%5 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group