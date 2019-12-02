Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly return on movements in Units for the month ended 30/11/2019 0 12/02/2019 | 04:08am EST Send by mail :

For Main Board listed issuers Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Scheme Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Date Submitted 02/12/2019 Stock Code 778 I. Movements in Interests No. of units (1) (2) Balance at close of preceding month 1,937,542,226 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A EGM approval date N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,937,542,226 N/A For Main Board listed issuers II. Details of Movements in Units Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme) Particulars of unit No. of new units in option scheme No. of new units in Scheme which may including EGM Movement during the month Scheme issued be issued pursuant approval date during the month thereto as at close of (dd/mm/yyyy) Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed pursuant thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Total A. N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise N/A of options (State currency) For Main Board listed issuers Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may Nominal value issued be issued Currency Exercised Nominal value during the pursuant at close of month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. N/A For Main Board listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may Amount at issued be issued Currency of Converted Amount at during the pursuant close of month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. N/A For Main Board listed issuers Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes) No. of new units in No. of new units in Scheme which may Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), Scheme issued be issued pursuant during the month thereto as at close of if applicable: pursuant thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Total D. N/A For Main Board listed issuers Other Movements in Units No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may issued be issued during the pursuant month thereto as at Type of Issue pursuant close of the thereto month Issue and allotment date : 1. Rights issue At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and allotment date : 2. Open offer At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and allotment date : 3. Placing At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and allotment date : ( / / ) 4. Bonus issue (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and allotment date : 5. Scrip dividend At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Cancellation date : 6. Repurchase of (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) units EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A For Main Board listed issuers No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may issued be issued during the pursuant month thereto as at Type of Issue pursuant close of the thereto month Redemption date : 7. Redemption of (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) units EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and ( / allotment date : 8. Consideration issue At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) / ) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Issue and allotment date : 9. Other At price : State (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) (Please specify) currency EGM approval date ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. N/A Total increase / (decrease) during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):N/A (This figure should be the same as the relevant figure under I above ("Movements in Interests").) For Main Board listed issuers Remarks (if any): N/A Submitted by: _ CHIU Yu, Justina_____________________________________ Title: Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust) (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Note : If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. Attachments Original document

