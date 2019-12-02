Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust-Ord    0778   SG1O33912138

FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-ORD

(0778)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly return on movements in Units for the month ended 30/11/2019

0
12/02/2019 | 04:08am EST

For Main Board listed issuers

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

02/12/2019

Stock Code 778

I. Movements in Interests

No. of units

(1)

(2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,937,542,226

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,937,542,226

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit

No. of new units in

option scheme

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

including EGM

Movement during the month

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

approval date

during the month

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total

A. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

For Main Board listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

Nominal value

issued

be issued

Currency

Exercised

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

at close of

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

Amount at

issued

be issued

Currency of

Converted

Amount at

during the

pursuant

close of

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)

No. of new units in

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total D. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Other Movements in Units

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

Type of Issue

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

Issue and

allotment date :

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

allotment date :

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

allotment date :

3.

Placing

At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

allotment date :

(

/

/

)

4.

Bonus issue

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

allotment date :

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Cancellation

date :

6.

Repurchase of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

units

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

Type of Issue

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

Redemption

date :

7.

Redemption of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

units

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

(

/

allotment date :

8.

Consideration issue At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

/

)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Issue and

allotment date :

9.

Other

At price :

State

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

EGM approval

date

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. N/A

Total increase / (decrease) during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):N/A

(This figure should be the same as the relevant figure under I above ("Movements in Interests").)

For Main Board listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

N/A

Submitted by: _ CHIU Yu, Justina_____________________________________

Title: Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust)

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Note : If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:04:32 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 996 M
EBIT 2019 1 406 M
Net income 2019 914 M
Debt 2019 8 376 M
Yield 2019 5,79%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 17 612 M
Chart FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-ORD
Duration : Period :
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust-Ord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,13  HKD
Last Close Price 9,09  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Chiu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sing Loi Chui Chairman
Kwok Hung Chiu Non-Executive Director
Hwee Chiang Lim Non-Executive Director
Eirene Yeung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-ORD0.00%2 250
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.99%46 402
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD4.80%21 635
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 429
SCENTRE GROUP1.03%13 946
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.84%10 898
