Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice of Annual General Meeting

FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities

and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code: 778)

Managed by

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the unitholders ("Unitholders") of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT") will be held at 24th Floor, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong on Friday,

24 April 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

To note the audited financial statements of Fortune REIT together with independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2019. To note the appointment of auditor of Fortune REIT and the fixing of their remuneration.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice of AGM shall bear the same meaning as that defined in the unitholder circular dated 23 March 2020.