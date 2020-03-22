Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice of Annual General Meeting
03/22/2020 | 09:17pm EDT
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
(a collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities
and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))
(Stock Code: 778)
Managed by
ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the unitholders ("Unitholders") of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT") will be held at 24th Floor, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong on Friday,
24 April 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes:
To note the audited financial statements of Fortune REIT together with independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2019.
To note the appointment of auditor of Fortune REIT and the fixing of their remuneration.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice of AGM shall bear the same meaning as that defined in the unitholder circular dated 23 March 2020.
- 1 -
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without modification, the following resolution as Ordinary Resolution:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Manager during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of Fortune REIT to purchase the Units on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the Trust Deed, the REIT Code, the circulars and guidelines issued by the SFC from time to time, and applicable laws of Hong Kong, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the total number of Units which may be purchased or agreed to be purchased by Fortune REIT pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Units in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the date on which the next annual general meeting of Fortune REIT is held (unless by Ordinary Resolution passed at that meeting the Unit Buy-back Mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions) or required by applicable law and regulation, the Trust Deed or the REIT Code to be held;
the date on which the authority conferred by the Unit Buy-back Mandate is revoked or varied by Unitholders by way of Ordinary Resolution in a general meeting; and
the date on which repurchase of Units pursuant to the Unit Buy-back Mandate is carried out to the full extent mandated."
By order of the board of directors of
ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited
(in its capacity as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust)
The Register of Unitholders will be closed from Tuesday, 21 April 2020 to Friday, 24 April 2020, both days inclusive, to determine which Unitholders will qualify to attend and vote at the AGM, during which period no transfers of Units will be effected. For those Unitholders who are not already on the Register of Unitholders, in order to qualify to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice, all Unit certificates accompanied by the duly completed transfers must be lodged with the unit registrar of Fortune REIT, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 20 April 2020.
A Unitholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his/her stead. The person appointed to act as a proxy need not to be a Unitholder.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the unit registrar of Fortune REIT, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person should you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) after having lodged a form of proxy, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
Where there are joint registered Unitholders of a Unit, any one of such Unitholders may vote at the meeting either personally or by proxy in respect of such Unit as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such Unitholders is present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of such Unitholders so present whose name stands first on the Register of Unitholders of Fortune REIT in respect of such Unit shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
If a black rainstorm warning, signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 24 April 2020, the AGM will be rescheduled. The Manager will publish an announcement on the website of Fortune REIT atwww.fortunereit.comand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hkto notify Unitholders of the arrangement of the rescheduled meeting.
The Directors of the Manager as at the date of this announcement are Mr. Chui Sing Loi (alias Tsui Sing Loi) as Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director; Dr. Chiu Kwok Hung, Justin, Mr. Lim Hwee Chiang, Ms. Yeung, Eirene and Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Chiu Yu, Justina as Executive Director; Ms. Cheng Ai Phing, Ms. Yeo Annie (alias Yeo May Ann) and Ms. Koh Poh Wah as Independent Non-executive Directors.
