Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Launches Its First Shopping Mall APP

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis,

No. 6 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel +852 2169 0928 Fax +852 2169 0968

Press Release

Fortune REIT Launches Its First Shopping Mall APP

Fortune Malls APP is set to fully enhance

shopping experience with digital technology

22 June 2020. ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778), has announced the launch of Fortune Malls APP, its first shopping mall mobile application providing shopping information, promotional offers as well as various features across its 16 malls. With the application of digital technology, Fortune REIT is set to bring a brand new shopping experience to its shoppers and offer a sustainable business platform for tenants to advertise their promotions, thus creating a win-win situation for all parties.

Utilizing technology to increase the mall traffic. The introduction of the Fortune Malls APP provides timely one-stop shopping, dining and leisure information, accessible at the convenience of shoppers. The APP includes various exciting features including the Fortune+ membership scheme, shoppers' guide and promotional offers of its tenants. The Fortune Malls APP aims to attract shoppers to Fortune Malls through rewards, special offers and events information with the aim of boosting mall traffic and spending. It also helps to enhance the business environment of tenants, delivering a better and attentive shopping experience to residents in the neighbourhood.

Identifying shoppers' preferences. Through the Fortune+ membership scheme in the Fortune Malls APP, members can earn Point+ upon spending at five major Fortune malls and redeem gifts. The APP offers customised shopping information and promotional events based on shoppers' preferences, thus strengthening their loyalty to the Fortune Malls' brand.

Equipped with multi-functional and practical features to offer a barrier-free shopping experience. As a private housing estate retail mall serving the local community, Fortune Malls constantly strives to create an accessible, convenient and comfortable shopping environment for its shoppers. As such, the Fortune Malls APP has practical features such as point-to-point store navigation and maps, where the facilities in the shopping malls can be accessed at a glance. By providing an inclusive shopping experience that caters to shoppers with different needs, the Fortune Malls APP further demonstrates Fortune REIT's commitment to serve the community.

Ms. Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "Fortune Malls is committed to catering for the daily necessity needs of the communities we serve. In this regard, we have continuously invested resources to deliver the best quality shopping experience to neighbouring residents where our malls are located. To meet the needs of shoppers, we are excited to roll out the Fortune Malls APP, which features information of more than 1,600 shops and restaurants across our 16 malls. Looking ahead, we will continue to upgrade the APP with expanded features. We believe that with Fortune Malls' strategic geographical locations together with our Fortune+ membership scheme, enticing offers and rewards, we will be able to boost the footfall and turnover of our malls and create a better business environment for our tenants".

Photo caption:

The Fortune Malls APP is equipped with multi-functional and practical features, including Fortune+ membership scheme, and provides members with the shopping information as well as exclusive privileges.

About Fortune REIT. Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong, comprising of 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,713 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers. More information can be found at www.fortunereit.com.

About ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager. Fortune REIT is managed by ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the manager of Fortune REIT. The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARA Asset Management Limited, a leading APAC real assets fund manager with a global reach. More information can be found at www.ara-group.com.

